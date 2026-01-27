PNN

New Delhi [India], January 27: Adgully successfully hosted the 9th edition of the MOBEXX Summit & Awards 2026, reaffirming its position as a premier platform dedicated to mobile-first marketing, advertising innovation, and AdTech leadership in India.

Held under the theme "Reimagining Mobile Marketing: Data, Devices & Disruption Driving the Next Wave of AdTech," the summit brought together senior marketers, agency leaders, and technology innovators to examine how mobile continues to redefine consumer engagement, performance marketing, and business growth in an increasingly data-driven and privacy-conscious ecosystem.

The event concluded with the MOBEXX Awards 2026, recognising organisations that have demonstrated exceptional innovation, impact, and leadership across mobile marketing, programmatic advertising, digital creativity, and app growth.

Speaking on the success of the platform, Bijoya Ghosh, Founder & CEO, Adgully, said,"Mobile today sits at the core of how brands connect with consumers, drive growth, and build meaningful engagement. MOBEXX Summit & Awards 2026 was designed to spotlight not just innovation in technology, but also the thinking, creativity, and strategic leadership shaping the future of mobile marketing. The winners this year truly represent the next wave of excellence in a mobile-first, data-driven ecosystem."

Some of the Industry's Most Esteemed Voices Took the Stage, Including:

- Nimish Agrawal, Director - Digital Business Unit & CMO, Niva Bupa Health Insurance

- Prasun Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer, Magicbricks

- Sachin Vashishtha, CMO, Paisabazaar

- Sumeet Singh, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Info Edge India

- Amit Rathi, Managing Director, Channel Factory

- Shubho Sengupta, Digital Marketing Advisor

- Manas Gulati, Co-founder & CEO, ARM Worldwide

- Ravi Tripathi, Strategy and Partnerships, Truecaller Ads

- Gandharv Sachdeva, Country Head - India, Hybrid

- Anchal Siwag, Director - Customer Success, Trackier

Winners at MOBEXX Awards 2026

- App Growth Enablement Platform of the Year - Apptrove

- Most Outstanding Programmatic Platform of the Year - Audience Connect

- Integrated Digital Creative Agency of the Year - White Rivers Media

- Mobile Advertising Agency of the Year - Digital ShoutOuts Media

- Best Emerging Mobile Marketing Platform of the Year - chat-prompt.ai

The awards celebrated companies that are pushing the boundaries of innovation, effectiveness, and creativity in a mobile-first world, setting new benchmarks for the industry.

Channel Factory partnered with the summit as the Presenting Partner, reinforcing its commitment to brand suitability and performance-driven media solutions. Amazon MX Player and Truecaller joined as Co-Powered By Partners, highlighting the convergence of content, commerce, and mobile engagement.

Apptrove, Audience Connect, Hybrid, and MiQ supported the platform as Gold Partners, while Vertoz came on board as the Silver Partner and Ray-ethnic as the Gifting Partner.

About MOBEXXMOBEXX is Adgully's flagship thought-leadership platform focused on mobile marketing, AdTech innovation, and digital growth. Over the years, it has evolved into a key industry forum bringing together brands, agencies, platforms, and technology leaders to decode emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities within the mobile ecosystem.

About AdgullyAdgully is a leading destination for news and insights on the business of media, marketing, advertising, and entertainment. Founded in 2009, Adgully has built a strong legacy through impactful journalism and high-profile industry platforms such as DIGIXX, SCREENXX, DATAMATIXX, IMAGEXX, MOBEXX, FINIXX, and CMO's Charcha across major Indian cities.

