Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26: Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre Limited, (Modern Diagnostic, The Company) service provider in diagnostic and related healthcare tests services in India proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on December 31, 2025, aiming to raise ₹36.89 Crore (At Upper Price Band) by fresh issue of 40,99,200 equity shares, to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

The issue size is 40,99,200 equity shares at a face value of ₹ 10 each with a price band of ₹85 - ₹90 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation

* QIB Anchor Portion - Not more than 11,61,600 Equity Shares* Qualified Institutional Buyer - Not more than 7,82,400 Equity Shares* Non-Institutional Investors - Not less than 5,85,600 Equity Shares* Individual Investors - Not less than 13,63,200 Equity Shares* Market Maker - 2,06,400 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for Funding capital expenditure for purchase of medical Equipments for diagnostic centre and laboratories, Working Capital Requirement, Repayment of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the Company and General Corporate Purposes. The anchor portion will open on Tuesday, Dec 30, 2025 and the issue will open on Wednesday, Dec 31, 2025 and will close on Friday, Jan 02, 2026.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited, The Registrar to the Issue is MUFG Intime India Private Limited.

Dr. Devendra Singh Yadav, Chairman cum Managing Director of Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre Limited expressed, "The listing of the Company's equity shares is a significant milestone for the company as it undertakes its next phase of expansion. Since inception, the Company has emphasized accuracy, timeliness, and accessibility in diagnostic services, with a focus on supporting clinicians and enhancing patient care outcomes.

The proposed IPO will provide us with the financial strength to accelerate our expansion strategy. The net proceeds will be strategically utilized towards capital expenditure for the acquisition of advanced medical equipment, strengthening our diagnostic and laboratory infrastructure, and expanding our network of centres. This will enhance testing capabilities, improve turnaround times, and ensure consistent, high-quality diagnostic services across locations."

