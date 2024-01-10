BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka)/ Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ New Delhi [India], January 10: Moneycontrol, India's leading financial news and investment platform, has collaborated with Gap Up by Rigi, an innovative platform specializing in investor education and skill enhancement. This groundbreaking partnership introduces a revolutionary offering to our audience, providing curated advisory from SEBI-registered experts on stock market intricacies and trading strategies. As the financial landscape becomes more intricate, this collaboration aims to bridge the knowledge gap for both new and seasoned investors and traders, establishing Gap Up by Rigi as a trusted market insight partner. This innovative platform is accessible through both the Moneycontrol website and app, providing a diverse range of topics, including options trading, intraday and positional trading, multi-bagger investing, and more. For individuals seeking trading advisory from SEBI-registered analysts, Gap Up by Rigi becomes a one-stop shop, offering expertise from renowned market veterans with a wealth of experience of three decades on Dalal Street. The platform includes daily equity futures and options calls and real-time updates on crucial events during market hours, encouraging traders to make informed decisions. Swapnil Saurav, co-founder of Rigi, expresses his enthusiasm: "The establishment of Gap Up is driven by Rigi's ongoing commitment to empower creators. Our partnership with Moneycontrol allows us to expand our outreach to a wider audience, assisting them in making informed decisions and formulating strong trading strategies." Manoj Nagpal, Business Head at Moneycontrol, shared his thoughts on the collaboration, saying, "The collaboration between Moneycontrol and Gap Up by Rigi marks a significant milestone in the realm of financial education. It combines the expertise of both platforms to empower investors and traders with the knowledge needed to navigate the dynamic world of stock investing. Moneycontrol has always been committed to empowering its users with information and actionable knowledge. Partnering with Gap Up by Rigi aligns perfectly with its vision to provide a comprehensive suite of learning tools for its diverse user base." With this collaboration, Moneycontrol and Gap Up by Rigi are setting new benchmarks in financial education and user empowerment, ensuring that investors and traders are well-equipped to navigate the dynamic and often challenging world of stock investing. To know more visit - https://www.moneycontrol.com/msite/gapup-club

