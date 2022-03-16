Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): After the remarkable success of FinRise 2.0 which saw over 11,000 participants, 9,000 applications, and over 30 recruitment partners, Monster.com is back with its latest offering for the BFSI sector with FinRise 3.0.

Monster.com, the world's first online recruiting platform and India's leading digital career solutions provider, announces FinRise 3.0, a mega virtual career fair exclusively for Finance & Allied Professionals to be held on 22 March 2022. Through FinRise, Monster aims to bridge the talent gap in the BFSI industry connecting the most sought-after recruiters in the Indian financial universe with a pool of highly skilled professionals in finance and accounts.

Monster.com through FinRise 3.0 intends to cater to the recruiting needs of India's rapidly growing BFSI industry, which has witnessed a 27% annual increase in demand. FinRise intends to cater to over 5,000 participants offering opportunities in the field of BFSI and FinTech for several key roles such as Finance & Accounts, Audit & Risk, Direct & Indirect Taxation, Corporate, Finance & Treasury, Compliance & Legal, Investment Banking, Credit, Actuary, Relationship Management, Research, Sales, Transactional Advisory and many more.

The career fair is open to candidates having qualified or semi-qualified in CA, CS, LLB, MBA, Actuary, CFA, CMA, and other allied degrees within the experience range of 0-15 years. FinRise also provides candidates with the opportunity to interact with their dream companies through pre-placements sessions and networking events.

Further, Monster.com is expanding its footprint in the finance space through a physical career fair for fresher Charted Accountants in association with BCAS (Bombay Chartered Accountants Society) from 15-16 March 2022 at Mumbai. This is a one-of-a-kind finance-focused career fair in the country and the industry's first post-COVID mega recruitment drive with registrations from over 300 Fresher CAs.

Sekhar Garisa, CEO, Monster.com, a Quess Company said, "Over the past year, we have watched the BFSI industry in India flourish and consequently witness huge demand from financial recruiters for skilled talent in related fields. Digitization and the ongoing war for talent in the BFSI sector has led to a 27% annual surge in the demand for professionals in the field, and this is only forecasted to grow in the coming quarter. Keeping in mind challenges faced by recruiters in hiring talent efficiently and the current demand-supply gap across sectors today, we are thrilled to announce FinRise 3.0 - a virtual career fair for BFSI professionals by Monster that aims to connect top financial companies in the country with a pool of talent adept with digital-ready skills."

The registrations for FinRise 3.0 is now live and interested candidates can register using the link www.monsterindia.com/finrise

Monster (a Quess Company), the leading online career and recruitment resource, with its cutting-edge technology provides relevant profiles to employers and jobs to jobseekers across industry verticals, experience levels, and geographies. More than 75 million people have registered on the Monster network.

Today, with operations in Southeast Asia, India and Gulf, Monster provides the widest and most sophisticated job seeking, career management, recruitment, and talent management capabilities globally. Monster continues its pioneering work of transforming the recruiting industry with advanced technology using intelligent digital, social and mobile solutions, and a vast array of products and services.

To learn more about Monster in APAC & Gulf, please visit www.monsterindia.com and www.monstergulf.com.

