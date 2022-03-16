ATK Mohun Bagan would have their task cut out when they face Hyderabad FC in the second leg of ISL 2021-22 Semifinal 2 on Wednesday, March 16. The match would be played at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim and is set to begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Hyderabad FC staged a remarkable comeback in the first leg of this tie to win the match 3-1 and have one foot in the final. The Mariners, thus, would have to overturn a two-goal deficit to ensure they make it to the last two. That would be a difficult task as Hyderabad is not an easy team to score against. Kerala Blasters 1–1 Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021–22 Video Highlights

But ATK Mohun Bagan have plenty of quality in their attack and should believe that they can get the job done. Juan Ferrando had a terrific start to life as ATKMB head coach but with two consecutive defeats at the wrong time, things have become a bit difficult for last season's finalists. With Kerala Blasters already in the final, which side among Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan would make it to set up a clash with the Tuskers for the ISL 2021-22 title?

When is ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2021-22 Semifinal 2 Leg 2, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC, Semifinal 2 Leg 2 match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. The match will take place on March 16, 2022 (Wednesday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2021-22 Semifinal 2 Leg 2 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2021-22 Semifinal 2 Leg 2 Football Match?

Fans can also watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the ATMKB vs HFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

