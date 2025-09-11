BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 11: Motorola, a global leader in mobile innovation and India's leading AI smartphone brand, recently launched the Brilliant Collection, an exclusive collaboration with Swarovski® that redefines the intersection of technology and jewelry. The limited collection combo offer for motorola razr 60 and moto buds LOOP Swarovski edition goes on sale today i.e. 11th September 2025, 12 PM onwards on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores at an effective starting price of just INR 59,999*. The Brilliant Collection brings together the Swarovski® Edition motorola razr 60 and moto buds LOOP, seamlessly combining craftsmanship, innovation, and elegance. This collaboration reflects the shared values of Motorola and Swarovski® in design excellence and heritage, while addressing the growing consumer demand for technology that enhances personal style. With this, Motorola further strengthens its positioning as a lifestyle technology brand, offering a perfect balance of fashion and functionality.

The motorola razr 60 Swarovski® Edition elevates luxury with its exclusive PANTONE® Ice Melt finish, quilted leather-inspired design, and 35 hand-applied Swarovski® crystals, including a 26-facet crystal on the hinge. Designed for creators, it features the world's first flip with gesture-controlled video recording, a 50MP OIS pro-grade camera system with moto AI, and a segment-leading 3.6" external pOLED display with Google Gemini integration. Built to last, it comes with a titanium-reinforced hinge, Gorilla® Glass Victus, IP48 protection, and a creaseless 6.9" LTPO pOLED display - blending couture craftsmanship with cutting-edge innovation.

Complementing the smartphone, the moto buds LOOP blend Swarovski® brilliance with Motorola's sound innovation, delivering a fashion-forward audio wearable. Available in Ice Melt, they feature a lightweight open-ear frame, Sound by Bose with 12mm drivers, Spatial Audio + EVO, and CrystalTalk AI for crystal-clear calls. With moto AI, Smart Connect, IP54 protection, and up to 37 hours of playback (3 hours in 10 minutes charge), they combine style, durability, and performance.

With the launch of the Brilliant Collection Motorola debuts 'Collection by Motorola' - a design-led initiative offering curated devices united by premium materials, finishes, and craftsmanship. Introduced in Ice Melt for both the razr 60 and moto buds LOOP (also available in French Oak), the collection reflected bold design, Swarovski® crystal artistry, and Motorola's signature durability, redefining personal technology as both functional and fashionable.

Availability:

This exclusive Swarovski Edition of motorola razr 60 and moto buds LOOP will be available in limited quantities across select markets. The collection sale goes live today i.e 11th September 2025, 12PM on Flipkart, Motorola.inand leading retail stores across India.

Launch Price:

For motorola razr 60 (Swarovski Edition)

Launch Price : INR 54,999

Net Effective Price : INR 49,999* (including 5K bank offer)

For moto buds LOOP (Swarovski edition),

Launch Price : INR 24,999

Additionally, motorola has announced special limited period combo offer for the Swarovski Edition of motorola razr 60 and moto buds LOOP:

COMBO Launch Price : INR 64,999

Next effective Combo Price : INR 59,999*

