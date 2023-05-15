Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Nashik Waste Management is proud to announce the inauguration of our new Plastic to Fuel plant and Ballistic separator (segregation facility), inaugurated by Commissioner of Nashik Municipal Corporation, Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar. The Plastic to Fuel plant will process 5 Tons Per Day plastic waste, and ballistic separator machine will segregate and classify dry waste, ranging from solid to plastic, etc., with a 250-ton-per-day capacity. Good-quality plastic will be separated through the ballistic separator to enhance the yield from Plastic to Fuel plant. This initiative will enable Nashik Waste Management to make fuel from plastic waste, taking us one step closer to a sustainable future.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by several dignitaries and officials, who graced the occasion and inspired everyone towards a sustainable future. The new plant was also featured in the local press, highlighting the importance of the initiative and the role it plays in creating a cleaner and greener environment.

Speaking at the event, Dr Pulkundwar expressed his appreciation for the efforts of Nashik Waste Management in promoting sustainable waste management practices in the city. "I am proud to be a part of this momentous occasion and to see Nashik Waste Management take such a significant step towards a sustainable future. This plant will not only help us manage our waste more efficiently but will also enable us to generate fuel from plastic waste, reducing our dependence on fossil fuels and promoting a cleaner and greener environment."

One more feather in our cap is, that our director Col. Suresh Rege (Retd.), was invited to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration at Mussoorie on 17th April 2023 to address senior IAS officers of the 1991 to 1996 batch on Municipal Solid Waste during Mid-Career Training Phase V. His insightful address shed light on the importance of managing municipal solid waste in a sustainable and responsible manner, highlighting initiatives like Nashik Waste Management's role in creating a cleaner and healthier environment for all. Col Rege emphasised trying and changing the mindset of people to treat Garbage (Waste) as a resource and not as waste.

The Academy conducted the training program exclusively for officers who have served for over 30 years. The group of 150+ IAS officers from Central and State governments came together to build 'next level competency' and deal with strategic issues pertaining to governance. They were exposed to macro trends and domestic and global governance and policy formulation best practices.

Col Rege's address on Solid Waste Management was well-received by the senior IAS officers, who appreciated his insights and expertise on the subject. He emphasised the importance of creating a sustainable waste management system that manages waste efficiently and generates revenue from it. This approach, he noted, would not only help us manage waste more responsibly but also create job opportunities and contribute to the economy.

As we progress, Nashik Waste Management remains committed to promoting sustainable waste management practices in the city and taking initiatives that contribute to a cleaner and greener environment. We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble Commissioner Dr. Chandrakant Pulkundwar and all the dignitaries and officials who attended the inauguration of our new Plastic To Fuel Plant and Ballistic Separator and to Col Rege for his insightful address at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration.

For more information on Nashik Waste Management and our initiatives, please visit our website at nwmpl.co.in.

Nashik Waste Management Pvt. Ltd. (NWMPL) is a cutting-edge facility for Integrated Solid Waste Management (ISWM) situated in Nashik. The team is dedicated to delivering sustainable waste management services that are environmentally friendly and cost-effective. Established in 2017, NWMPL has become a pioneering project in solid waste management and a role model for other such facilities in India.

Led by Col. Suresh Rege (Retd) and Sameer Rege, the company aims to contribute to waste reduction and integrated solid waste management to help minimise waste and maximise sustainability.

