Mumbai, May 15: With the help of a close-up image of a book-like rock that Curiosity's Mars rover took, scientists have found what they think to be "geeky" life on Mars. Scientists believe they have identified a section of the planet that resembles ‘the open pages of a book’ after photographing Terra Firme last month.

The Mars Rover, which has been exploring the planet's surface for almost ten years, took a picture of the book-shaped rock on day 3,800. Scientists are thrilled to have found microscopic evidence of material on Mars' surface, and the Curiosity team joked that their robot was "lightly reading" when they made the finding. Life on Mars? NASA’s Curiosity Rover Finds Carbon Signature on Mars.

After the finding, they tweeted, “Just doing some light reading.” This unusually formed stone, according to my team, looks like an open book with pages flowing in the wind. (Though at barely an inch wide, it would be a very small book...), the tweet added.

Scientists have now claimed that the inch-long rock has a "unusual shape" created by an undefined degree of erosion, and that it resembles certain reading material. They wrote, "After aeons of being sand-blasted by the wind, softer rock is carved away and the harder materials are all that's left."

Previously, a UFO seeker believes they have found proof of extraterrestrial life after spotting a pink and green 'plant' blooming on Mars. Scott C. Waring discovered a startling finding when looking at the NASA pictures and told his followers. Alien Life on Mars Confirmed? UFO Hunter Spots Pink and Green 'Plant' Growing on Red Planet, Calls It '100% Proof' of Extraterrestrial Life.

The Mars Perseverance spacecraft, which is now on a mission to look for signs of past life on the planet and prepare for manned exploration, took the photo.

