New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): In an effort to promote artificial intelligence (AI)-led innovation in the country, the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) is launching a campaign called AI Gamechangers.

The programme seeks to recognise impactful and scalable AI-based innovation in the country with Microsoft as the innovation partner.

NASSCOM and Microsoft will work closely to develop and promote the AI Gamechangers programme built on a shared commitment towards accelerating the adoption of AI across key sectors.

The programme will recognise innovators for their successful AI implementation at NASSCOM's Xperience AI Summit, one of the largest AI Summits in India.

This will serve as a platform for startups, enterprises, academia, governments, and NGOs to showcase their AI-based products and solutions, providing reach and impetus to drive AI innovation for the country.

The success stories will be featured in an accompanying annual compendium which will be released at the Xperience AI Summit.

NASSCOM President Debjani Ghosh said the past decades have seen a dramatic growth of innovation and talent in India. "While the country continues to leap forward to become the global innovation hub, we expect AI to unlock 500 billion dollars of value to India's GDP by 2025," she said.

Anant Maheshwari, President of Microsoft India, said cloud-led data and AI innovation offer a huge canvas for India to be the tech engine of the world and drive home-grown innovation.

"Data and AI are driving transformation at scale across industries and offer a tremendous opportunity to transform public infrastructure and solve some of the most critical issues facing the country," he said.

The entries will be judged by a panel of industry leaders and subject matter experts on three primary aspects of problem selection, solution innovation and impact achieved. The nomination window will be open from March 4 to April 16. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)