Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16: Asit Kumarr Modi through an invitational video announced the early access release of the TMKOC Playschool app for first 1000 users. The latest offering from Neela Mediatech is an app that offers gamified learning experience for children aged one to six. Early access begins 16 May 2025, and the first 1,000 subscribers can sign up for just Rs99 for the annual plan.

The TMKOC Playschool app creates a playful and culturally rooted space for young learners. With more than 500+ games in 10+ Indian and international languages. It also has the distinction of being the only app in the world to offer something for parents too. Parents can track their child's progress in both absolute and relative terms. They can see which skills their child is picking up quickly and where they might need more assistance. The app also provides a daily updated ranking at the city, state, national, and global levels, helping parents stay closely connected to their kid's learning journey.

"Our cultural and traditional values are our strength. They need to be reinforced with our little kids as well. TMKOC PlaySchool is a step in that direction. With TMKOC Playschool kids will learn physics, maths, life skills, music, shape, size, numbers, aplhabets, and in addition they will also pick up our cultural nuances, traditional values while engaging with the app." said Mr. Asit Kumarr Modi, Founder of Neela Film Productions and Neela Mediatech.

Harjeet Chhabra, CEO of Neela Mediatech, said, "With early access to the TMKOC Playschool app, we are inviting families to experience the first step of a platform designed to grow with their children. We are focused on building trust, listening to feedback, and shaping a product that brings real value to early learners. The TMKOC universe has always been part of Indian homes. This is our way of deepening that connection through learning."

The app will be available for early access on https://tmkocplayschool.com/ starting 16 May for first 1,000 kids. The early access subscription is being offered at just Rs99 instead of Rs999 per year.

Mr. Asit Kumarr Modi's invitational video announced the early access release of the TMKOC Playschool app - https://youtu.be/L6qP2NPltQI

About Neela Mediatech

Neela Mediatech is the digital subsidiary of Neela Film Productions, focused on building IP-driven business across gaming, animation, merchandise, and gamified learning. The company has developed and scaled original digital offerings rooted in the cultural legacy of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah -- including top-charting mobile games, the widely popular TMKOC Rhymes YouTube channels, exciting line of merchandise, and gamified learning app called PlaySchool.

Led by the visionary Mr. Asit Kumarr Modi, Neela Mediatech continues to expand the legacy of creativity and innovation established by Neela Film Productions. As the creative force behind a wide range of fiction and non-fiction shows for leading broadcasters, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is the crown jewel. With nearly 17 years on air and over 4,400 episodes, the show's characters, humour, and cultural relevance have laid the foundation for a robust digital universe that now reaches millions across platforms and age groups.

For media queries, please contact:

Sonia Kulkarni | Hunk Golden and Media

9820184099 | sonia.kulkarni@hunkgolden.in

