Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19: The days of choosing between guilt-free eating and deliciously crispy food are officially over. Consumers have long faced a tough choice - give up flavour for health or use too much oil to achieve that perfect crunch. Recognizing this challenge, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., India's trusted name in home innovation, introduces the Ameo Air Fryer Series, making healthy choices easier for every modern kitchen. Built upon Crompton's legacy of trust and reliability, the new Ameo range delivers a long-term solution to this compromise, ensuring every meal is healthier, crispier, and easier.

Traditional deep-frying methods not only involve excessive oil and fat but also significantly increase prep time and kitchen mess. In today's fast-paced world, health and convenience go hand in hand. Whether you're cooking for your family or grabbing a quick bite after work, the need for quick, nutritious, and tasty meals has never been greater. The Ameo Series is engineered to address these concerns, offering an appliance that delivers true performance and peace of mind. Using advanced air circulation technology, the Ameo Air Fryers let users enjoy guilt-free snacking and full family meals that retain flavour and nutrition - all while operating quietly.

Key Features of the Crompton Ameo Air Fryer SeriesThe Ameo series comes packed with innovations that support a healthier, more efficient cooking experience:

* Nutriguard Technology: Engineered to lock in more essential nutrients compared to traditional deep-fat frying, ensuring that health-conscious cooking remains truly nourishing.* Quick Fry Technology (Faster Cooking): Powered by a Super Helix Heating Element (1400/1450 Watts) that is 34% longer vs. competition, along with Jet Turbo Fins for rapid and even heating, dramatically reducing cooking time.* SilentPro Technology: Designed for quieter kitchens, offering ultra-silent operation that is 13% quieter vs. competition at just 45 dB, allowing you to cook without disturbance.* Oil-Free Perfection: With powerful air circulation, the Ameo Air Fryers deliver perfectly crispy food with no oil, reducing fat intake and promoting healthier eating.* Removable Tray for Easy Cleaning: A non-stick removable tray ensures quick, hassle-free cleanup after every use.* Compact Yet Capacious Design: With a 25% smaller footprint vs. competition and up to 80% larger basket capacity (4.2L), you can cook more in less space.

Exclusive to the Ameo DLX Model

* See-Through Cooking Window: A premium glass panel allows real-time viewing of the cooking process without opening the fryer, ensuring consistent heat and perfect results -- no more overcooking or undercooking.* Integrated Lamp: An internal lamp provides clear visibility, making it easy to check food status.

Speaking about the new launch, Ketan Chaudhari, Head - Small Domestic Appliances, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., said, "At Crompton, we are continuously innovating to meet the evolving needs of today's consumers, who prioritise both health and convenience in their daily lives. The launch of the Ameo Series Air Fryer reflects this commitment. With advanced features such as Quick Fry Technology, Nutriguard, and SilentPro Technology, we have introduced a solution that supports healthier cooking without compromise."

"Beyond enabling low-oil cooking, we aim to encourage a smarter and more balanced way of living. This launch focuses on making healthy cooking effortless and accessible every day, empowering consumers to eat well while saving time. As a brand, Crompton remains dedicated to developing products that deliver performance, reliability, and modern lifestyle relevance, helping families make healthy living a consistent and achievable habit."

The Crompton Ameo Air Fryer Series will be available at all major retail outlets (MOR/GT). Designed for busy families and working professionals aged 25-40 who value a healthy and efficient lifestyle, this range offers a perfect balance of time-saving convenience and wholesome cooking. With advanced features, solid build quality and Crompton's trusted engineering, the series ensures quick, healthy and reliable cooking solutions.

With a brand legacy of over 85 years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India's market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance fans, pumps, lighting solutions, and a range of other categories like water heaters; air coolers; small kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, air fryers, OTG, electric kettles etc; other home appliances like irons & built-in kitchen appliances. The company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after-sales service to its customers. Beyond its consumer portfolio, Crompton also has a robust B2B presence in the Lighting segment, delivering advanced and energy-efficient solutions for commercial and industrial applications. In 2025, Crompton became the first lighting company to receive the GreenPro certification for its B2B lighting solution, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability and innovation. Strengthening its foothold in the renewable energy space, the company has forayed into solar rooftops--representing a significant step forward in its contribution to India's evolving clean energy landscape. With solar solutions spanning lighting, pumps, and rooftops, Crompton continues to lead as a responsible and future-ready brand in sustainable energy.

The company's consistent dedication to developing energy-efficient products has led to significant recognition. It has been honored with three prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) by BEE, Ministry of Power. The recent award was presented by the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu for the company's storage water heater in 2023. In 2019, the brand won in two categories: Ceiling Fans and LED Bulbs. Additionally, it was recognized as one of India's Best Managed Companies 2022 by Deloitte Private and listed among 'India's Top 500 Companies 2022' by Dun & Bradstreet India. The company has also been featured in Brand Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.

