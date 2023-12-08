PRNewswire

Auburn Hills (Michigan), December 8: Nexteer Automotive has been awarded on Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies 2024. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. This marks the fourth time in five years that Nexteer has earned this recognition for the Company's environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) performance.

Also Read | Kadak Singh Full Movie Leaked on Tamilrockers & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Pankaj Tripathi and Sanjana Sanghi’s Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

America's Most Responsible Companies ranking focuses on a holistic view of corporate responsibility that considers all three pillars of ESG. The analysis is based on two metrics:

1. KPI research: The KPI research formed the first part of the detailed analysis. Over 30 KPIs have been researched for the top 2,000 public companies by revenue with headquarters in the USA.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 40-Year-Old Man Killed by Tiger Near Manjhra Forests in Lakhimpur Kheri.

2. Public Survey: The survey was the second part of the detailed analysis to evaluate the companies' corporate social responsibility (CSR) reputation. 17,000 US residents were surveyed. Respondents were asked to select companies familiar to them and then to evaluate the company's CSR performance in general and in the three subdimensions: social, environmental and governance.

In the final step, an overall score was calculated for each company that had been analyzed. The final list recognizes the top 600 most responsible companies in the United States, spanning 14 industries.

"Nexteer is proud to once again be recognized for our ESG commitments in Newsweek's List of America's Most Responsible Companies for the fourth time in five years," said Robin Milavec, President, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), Executive Board Director and Chair of the Sustainability Steering Committee, Nexteer Automotive. "Sustainability is a key part in achieving our vision to be the global leading motion control technology company accelerating mobility to be safe, green and exciting. Across the globe, our One Nexteer team collaborates and innovates to create solutions that make tomorrow better than today."

To learn more about Nexteer's overall ESG/sustainability efforts, please visit the Company's sustainability webpage. Nexteer's sustainability framework operates through five key focus areas: Business Ethics; Supply Chain; Environmental, Health and Safety; Community; and Value Creation.

To view the full list of America's Most Responsible Companies 2024, please visit the Newsweek website.

About Nexteer

Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316) is a global leading motion control technology company accelerating mobility to be safe, green and exciting. Our innovative product and technology portfolio includes electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steer-by-wire systems, steering columns and intermediate shafts, driveline systems and software solutions. The company solves motion control challenges across all megatrends - including electrification, software/connectivity, ADAS/automated driving and shared mobility - for more than 60 customers around the world including BMW, Ford, GM, RNM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China including BYD, Chery, Great Wall, Geely, Xpeng and others. www.nexteer.com

About Statista

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, business relevant data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

Link to Nexteer Media Center

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)