New Delhi [India], July 19: The Wood Art business of Nippon Paint India has announced launch of best in class “INFINITY Automatic Tinting System”, offering unlimited colours and product solutions for the rapidly growing Interior Furniture Coating market in India.

Nippon Paint’s INFINITY's Automatic Tinting System represents a significant leap forward in the realm of interior furniture coatings. By combining Japanese cutting-edge technology with world class materials, this system empowers users to effortlessly create stunning finishes on furniture surfaces while saving time, reducing waste, and ensuring longevity.

One of the key features of INFINITY coatings is the ability to create a seamless, smooth, and luxurious finish on any surface. These coatings can be applied over wood, metal, aluminium, glass, plastics and acrylic while protecting them from scratches, stains, wear and tear. The coatings are available in a wide range of colours, and finishes, allowing for personalization to suit different design preferences.

According to Sharad Malhotra, Director, Nippon Paint India, "We are thrilled to introduce the INFINITY range to the Indian consumers. This product range and colour system has been specifically developed for Indian conditions, keeping in view the preferences of the Indian consumers. What’s more, as the name suggests, the INFINITY portfolio will grow significantly, creating more value for consumers, while giving architects and interior designers a great choice of products and colours to play with.”

Hitesh Shah, Sr. Vice President - Wood Coatings, Nippon Paint India said, “INFINITY is our most important innovation of the decade, and it offers colour coatings to last more than a decade. Our state-of-the-art technology empowers furniture manufacturers, designers, and homeowners to elevate their interiors with stunning, customized finishes on a multitude of substrates. Our focus on efficiency, sustainability, and superior quality sets us apart in the industry."

The INFINITY range of products is now available across all major markets in India. These coatings have been developed and designed by Nippon Paint’s labs in India, based on the requirements of the local market, while encompassing the essence of Japanese coating technology. The manufacturing of these products too is being done in India, truly emphasising the company’s ‘Make in India’ thrust.

The company further plans to extend its portfolio by adding several new products & innovations and other paint systems like PE, NC, Alkyd, and epoxy. With the technological advantage and prowess to coat multi-substrates like Wood, Metal, Aluminium, Glass, Plastics and Acrylic, the company is among the first movers in the market having this versatility and product depth.

