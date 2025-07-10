Business News | No Bosses, No Borders: How This Intern-Run Newsroom Is Disrupting Global Journalism

No Bosses, No Borders: How This Intern-Run Newsroom Is Disrupting Global Journalism

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 10: In a time when media opportunities are shrinking and internships are often reduced to coffee runs and clerical work, PressPeaK is rewriting the rules. This global, intern-led newsroom relaunched in 2025 with an ambitious model: no full-time staff, no borders, and no barriers to entry -- just pure journalism powered by passion.

Originally founded in 2023 at IIIT Bangalore, PressPeaK took a brief pause after its pilot run. Having onboarded 70 interns from 11 countries, publishing 12 original stories, and receiving over 400 applications within weeks of its return, the platform is back and thriving.

"There are coaching centers for engineers and MBAs, but nothing that truly immerses school and college students in real journalism," says founder Pakhi Gauba. "PressPeaK fills that gap because telling important stories shouldn't depend on influence, money or a press card."

A Fresh Take on Journalism Education

Unlike traditional internships, PressPeaK is built to hand over the mic and the newsroom to young storytellers. From pitching to publishing, interns lead every step of the process. It's not about observing how media works but about shaping it.

To ensure journalistic integrity, interns are required to attach credible sources for all factual statements. These are reviewed and verified before publication, building habits of responsible reporting from the very beginning.

Registered in India but operating fully remotely and globally, PressPeaK welcomes contributors from India, Nigeria, Spain, Romania, the UK, and beyond. The platform also stands out for its radical inclusion, offering opportunities to neurodiverse individuals, including those with ADHD, autism, and dyslexia.

"We don't ask for perfection. We ask for perspective," adds the founder.

Interns Speak: A Platform That Listens

"As an aspiring writer and journalist, PressPeaK allowed me to express my interests and passion for media and pop culture through my writing. I'm very grateful for this opportunity and proud to see the team grow every day," says Alba, 23, a Spanish-Scottish Journalism graduate.

"PressPeaK was really fun, very intriguing and inspiring," adds Timi Ayeni, 21, a Nigerian Media & Communications student. "The internship taught us real, practical skills that I know I'll take with me into my future job."

"I honed my reporting and writing skills while working alongside dedicated professionals. Their guidance inspired me to pursue impactful storytelling," shares Shifa Mehra, a budding geopolitical analyst.

Andreea, 24, from Romania, calls her time at PressPeaK a "turning point," saying: "I learned how to pitch, edit, and collaborate across cultures -- all from my laptop. I gained confidence, amazing colleagues from around the world, and a clear direction for my career in media."

What's Next?

While most startups aim for growth, PressPeaK prioritizes access, experience, and equity. Its strategic plan includes partnerships with universities, collaborations with editors, and work with ethical brands to fund stipends and broaden access for underrepresented groups.

The platform's approach also mirrors key goals of India's National Education Policy (NEP 2020), which emphasizes experiential learning and digital fluency. By offering high-school and college students a digital newsroom experience, PressPeaK puts NEP's vision into practice, making learning hands-on, interdisciplinary, and globally connected.

What began as a campus experiment now represents a scalable model for Indians to lead the future of inclusive journalism.

The vision is simple yet ambitious: to make journalism more accessible, and community driven.

Join the Movement

Educators, media professionals, and organizations are invited to collaborate or support PressPeaK's mission.

Website: www.presspeak.co.in

Email: hello.presspeak@gmail.com

Instagram: @press.peak

About PressPeaK

Founded in 2023 at IIIT Bangalore and relaunched in 2025, PressPeaK is a pioneering digital newsroom built entirely by interns. With contributors from 11 countries, it offers a global platform for youth to practice real journalism, fostering storytelling that's raw, real, and radically inclusive.

