Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Nouryon, a global specialty chemicals leader, has expanded its office and innovation centre by doubling the office footprint in Mumbai, India, to better serve local customers and support long-term growth plans in the Asia Pacific. The Nouryon commercial team in Mumbai is focused on key end markets including Agriculture and Food, Home and Personal Care, Paints and Coatings, Natural Resources, and Polymer Specialties.

The office will also be home to Nouryon's new global Sales Administration and Information Management (IM) hubs, as well as other supporting functions including Human Resources, Finance, R&D, and Customer Service.

"Nouryon is committed to serving our valued customers in India with sustainable and innovative solutions supported by our strong R&D capabilities," said Sobers Sethi, Senior Vice President of Emerging Markets and China at Nouryon. "Nouryon's expanded presence enhances our service capabilities in the region and establishes global support hubs for our IM and Sales Administration teams."

Nouryon offers sustainable and innovative solutions to customers in the region including Bermocoll® cellulose ethers, Kromasil® high-performance silica, Trigonox® organic peroxides, and Morwet® dispersing agent. The innovation centre in Mumbai provides product testing and application support tailored to local needs, with specific focuses on the Agriculture, Home and Personal Care, and Paints and Coatings end markets.

"India is an important market for Nouryon. We are pleased to invest further in the region to support our commercial activities focused on attractive end markets," said Larry Ryan, Executive Vice President and President of Performance Formulations and Americas at Nouryon. "We aim to leverage this expansion opportunity to grow our sustainable and important business."

Nouryon has operated in India since 1991. In addition to the office and innovation centre in Mumbai, Nouryon operates an organic peroxide and metal alkyls production site in Mahad. In April 2021, Nouryon announced a joint venture with Atul to begin production at Anaven, the country's largest monochloroacetic acid (MCA) plant in Gujarat, reaffirming its commitment to India.

In 2020, the company installed solar panels at its organic peroxide site in Mahad. In 2020 and 2021, Nouryon partnered with the Mahad Manufacturers Association and other industrial members, to build a community healthcare centre in the area. Recently, the company also introduced sustainable solutions to help customers become more sustainable, including additives for anti-viral paint coatings, biodegradable crop protection ingredients, and products for cool roof coatings that further reduce the need for air conditioning. With primary focus on sustainable development, Nouryon aims to support the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to contribute to the prosperity and well-being of a more sustainable society in India.

