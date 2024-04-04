The NSE reported an 8 percent year-on-year rise in its net profit for the December quarter.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 (ANI): The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is ready to begin the process for its public issue, but is waiting for a green signal from the capital markets regulator SEBI, said an official of the exchange on Thursday.

"We had applied for an IPO earlier, and they (the regulator) sent the file back and also wrote letters to us. We replied to their letters," the official told a delegation of journalists."They have to give a signal that we can file a revised application," the official added.

NSE's listing has been delayed by years due to some corporate governance issues. In late 2016, the NSE had filed the draft red herring prospectus for its Initial Public Offer (IPO), with the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), looking to then raise reportedly Rs 10,000 crore by offering 111.4 million shares.

The NSE reported an 8 percent year-on-year rise in its net profit for the December quarter to Rs 1,975 crore. Consolidated revenue from operations grew 25 percent on-year to Rs 3,517 crores for December quarter.

BSE, which is a competitor of NSE, in 2017 became the first listed stock exchange in India. (ANI)

