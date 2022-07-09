Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Nykaa, India's leading beauty and fashion destination, launched the Cross Border Store in 2021 to democratize access of international brands by offering choice, inspiration, authenticity, and convenience to users in India.

Cut to 2022, Nykaa is celebrating this first anniversary with some spectacular offers, deals and total steals. Welcome to the Cross Border Store Birthday Bash! One is no longer needs to ask their NRI cousin or their forever travelling BFF to get back those much sought-after beauty favourites. Not only has Nykaa made them available in India, but for the first time, they are also on sale!

Whether one has been eyeing that luxe highlighter or a bottle of their favourite serum, or a new nail paint, the Nykaa Cross Border Store has covered all beauty bases by launching cult brands from around the globe, such as Dr Barbara Sturm, 111Skin, Nimya, Elemis, Suva Beauty, Rodial and AMUSE.

As the Cross Border store celebrates one year, the company is making the deal a tad bit sweeter with discounts and offers galore! With over 50 international brands on up to 30 per cent off, offering exclusively curated kits, or offers on cult K-Beauty brands, this shopping experience is all set to feature the juiciest curation of 100 per cent authentic products from global bestsellers.

Even the biggest shopping pros can do with some help before a serious haul. So, here's a little peek into what's in store, that absolutely cannot and should not resist.

- Deals and Steals: K-Beauty Fest - After taking the beauty world by storm, it's safe to say that K-Beauty brands have `been immensely popular in India. Over 20 K-Beauty brands like G9Skin, EcoYourSkin are on Flat 30 per cent off. Moreover, AMUSE, a leading K-beauty makeup brand will be on sale for the first time- Exclusive kits of cult brands - Shop kits specially curated from international bestsellers for Nykaa customers in India - 30 per cent off on leading makeup brands - Indulge in favourite lipstick, vivid eyeliners or blushes from international brands like Suva, Natasha Moor among others that are on up to 30 per cent off- Free Shipping- Enjoy free shipping on Luxe brands- 111Skin, Dr Barbara Sturm, Elemis and many others

The Cross Border store offers a cohort of authorized exclusive vendors for international brands and is a one-stop-shop for the beauty loot. Through Cross Border Store, the products are shipped directly to customers from international vendors, and they are fully compliant with all Indian E-commerce regulations on imports and cross-border currency movements.

