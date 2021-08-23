Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): Once Upon A Trunk, one of India's most popular fashion and lifestyle online stores for women, has recently partnered with globally recognized martech SaaS company, Netcore Cloud towards elevating their USP of personalized styling experiences for online shoppers.

Empowered by Netcore Cloud's AI-led data-driven segmentation, the e-tailer will now be able to individually cater to the unique personalities of their consumers by engaging in more intelligent, relevant, and effective conversations.

Launched in 2015, Once Upon a Trunk has been renowned for its 'made to measure' offerings right from styling experiences at home to tailor-made recommendations on designs. Recognizing the need for more data-driven customization to ensure consumer delight, Once Upon a Trunk took interest in Netcore Cloud's AI-powered product recommendation engine for consumer engagement.

Within 90 days of integration, Netcore's AI-powered product recommendations contributed to 28% of Once Upon A Trunk's overall revenue. Following this success, Once Upon a Trunk has now formally extended this partnership with Netcore Cloud towards elevating their shopper's journey and making it a memorable one.

Speaking on this partnership, Adhira Kashiva, Business Head of Once Upon A Trunk, said, "For Once Upon A Trunk, we wanted to ensure our customers have a personalized experience considering the massive catalogue on our online store. To achieve this, we implemented personalized widgets on the Home page, PDP, and PLP that studied user preferences and shared product recommendations customized for each user. As a result, we observed a contribution of 28% in overall revenue within 90 days."

Kalpit Jain, Group CEO, Netcore Cloud said, "Our recent Ecommerce Personalisation Benchmark Report 2021 has revealed that more than 3 in 4 shoppers are looking for a more personalized customer experience and 7 in 10 retailers who invested in personalizing CX have seen an ROI of at least 4X. Such personalized experiences backed by proprietary data are difficult for competitors to imitate. We are confident that with our full-stack martech solutions we will enable Once Upon a Trunk to not only differentiate but also gain a superior competitive advantage over their peers."

Netcore Cloud's proprietary AI algorithms will grant Once Upon a Trunk a single-view of its consumers. This will empower them to deliver more contextual product recommendations to its customers leading to improvement in the add-to-cart rate, conversion rate, and thereby overall revenue.

