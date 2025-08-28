New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): India's digital economy is growing at an unprecedented pace, and at the centre of this transformation are Global Capability Centres (GCCs). As per a TeamLease Digital report, "GCCs will contribute over 22-25 per cent of net new white-collar tech jobs in 2025, led by demand in AI and cloud computing".

The report notes that of the 4.7 million fresh tech jobs expected by 2027, GCCs alone will create over 1.2 million opportunities. Artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and engineering research and development are driving the biggest demand.

The report shows that 130,000 to 140,000 graduates will be hired in FY25, a move driven by the outreach of companies into Tier-II and Tier-III engineering campuses. This decentralisation is seen as vital for building a wider pool of skilled professionals.

"Diversity is also gaining momentum, with women representing 40 per cent of the workforce in the top 20 GCCs, 1.5x the industry average," the report said. By 2027, India is expected to host more than 2,100 GCCs, employing around 3 million people, with 800 new centres opening over the next three years.

India's digital economy is also projected to grow twice as fast as the country's overall economy and contribute one-fifth of GDP by 2029-2030. Millions of new roles are expected across both technology-focused and technology-enabled sectors.

However, the opportunity also comes with challenges; the report warns of a growing talent shortage in emerging technologies. In AI, for every 10 open roles, only one qualified professional is currently available. By 2026, the gap could rise to 53 per cent.

Cloud computing is facing a similar case, with a projected demand-supply mismatch of up to 60 per cent. Without stronger upskilling initiatives, the growth ambitions of enterprises could be constrained.

India's AI market, valued at USD 28.8 billion by 2025, is already entering a hyper-growth phase with a 45 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR). AI adoption is also expected to significantly reshape global job markets, impacting up to 40 per cent of roles, particularly in IT services, customer support, banking and financial services, and healthcare.

Companies are responding by prioritising AI-first learning models and digital literacy programs, along with collaborative ways of working, to prepare talent for the future. (ANI)

