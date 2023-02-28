New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): India's output of eight core industries registered a 7.8 per cent growth in January 2023, against 3.7 per cent growth during January 2022, according to a statement from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The production of fertilisers, coal, electricity, steel, natural gas, cement and refinery products increased in January 2023 over the corresponding month of last year.

The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) measures combined and individual performance of production of eight core industries namely coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity.

The ministry statement said coal production increased by 13.4 per cent in January 2023 over January 2022. Its cumulative index increased by 16.1 per cent during April to January 2022-23 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Natural Gas production increased by 5.3 per cent in January 2023 over January 2022. Its cumulative index increased by 1.4 per cent during April to January, 2022-23. Petroleum refinery production grew 4.5 per cent in January 2023 over January 2022. Its cumulative index increased by 5.4 per cent during April to January 2022-23.

Fertilisers production increased by 17.9 per cent in January 2023 over January 2022. Its cumulative index increased by 10.5 per cent during April to January 2022-23. Steel production grew 6.2 per cent in January 2023 over January 2022. Its cumulative index increased by 7.1 per cent during April to January 2022-23.

Cement production grew 4.6 per cent in January 2023 over January 2022. Its cumulative index increased by 10.0 per cent during April to January 2022-23.

Electricity generation increased by 12 per cent in January 2023 over January 2022. Its cumulative index increased by 10.1 per cent during April to January 2022-23 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude oil production declined by 1.1 per cent in January 2023 over January 2022. Its cumulative index declined by 1.3 per cent during April to January 2022-23. (ANI)

