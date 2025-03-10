Padman Producer Prerna Arora quotes 'strong women may we know them, may we be them, may we raise them'

New Delhi [India], March 10: On International Women's Day, we proudly unveil the powerful look of Sonakshi Sinha in our upcoming film, Jatadhara. This supernatural thriller embodies the spirit of women's power and strength, a value that our producer, Prerna Arora, holds dear.

"As we celebrate Women's Day, I want to emphasise that women's empowerment is not just a slogan, but a way of life. Empowered women empower women to strong women may we know them, may we be them, may we raise them. Women are the backbone of our society, and it's time we recognize their strength and contributions. Through Jatadhara, we aim to showcase the power and resilience of women, and I'm thrilled to have Sonakshi Sinha on board to bring this vision to life," says Prerna Arora.

Prerna Arora's commitment to women's empowerment is evident in her previous films, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Padman, both of which won National Awards for their impactful portrayal of women's basic rights.

Let's come together to empower women and create a brighter future for all.

