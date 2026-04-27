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Agency News Agency News Business News | Paisabazaar Doubles Down on Its Phygital Strategy by Expanding into South India; Chennai to Get First Store in T Nagar Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 27: Paisabazaar, India's leading financial marketplace and free credit score platform, is strengthening its phygital strategy with a focussed expansion into South India. Paisabazaar will open retail stores across the region, with the first store coming up in Chennai's T Nagar, one of the busiest commercial hubs, in the first week of May. This will be followed by two stores in Mount Road and Velachery in Chennai.

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 27: Paisabazaar, India's leading financial marketplace and free credit score platform, is strengthening its phygital strategy with a focussed expansion into South India. Paisabazaar will open retail stores across the region, with the first store coming up in Chennai's T Nagar, one of the busiest commercial hubs, in the first week of May. This will be followed by two stores in Mount Road and Velachery in Chennai.

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The expansion of its physical stores is in line with Paisabazaar's focus on reaching new consumers--particularly small business owners, a credit-starved segment--and enabling easier access to credit. In the next phase, Paisabazaar will enter the Bengaluru market with three stores.

Paisabazaar is building its offline expansion in South India on the success of its retail stores in Delhi-NCR which it opened last year. Paisabazaar plans to open 100 stores across key markets including Mumbai, Delhi/NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major metros across India.

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Santosh Agarwal, CEO, Paisabazaar, said, "As a platform, we have served consumers across 860 cities across India. With our expansion of retail stores, we aim to extend this reach through a physical presence as well--especially for consumers who are less comfortable navigating digital journeys and value expert guidance. Our stores will play a key role in providing that support while retaining the transparency and choice of our platform."

These retail stores offer consumers a personalised experience to help them access the right products and best offers, across business loans, personal loans, home loans and credit cards along with expert advice to help strengthen credit profiles.

"For first-time borrowers, an in-person experience provides reassurance and confidence. This is especially important for products like home loans and business loans, where the processes are more complex and documentation is heavier. Our phygital model is designed to provide this balance -- offering speed and choice digitally, plus trust and guidance physically. We see this as a catalyst for bringing more Indians into the ambit of formal credit," Santosh Agarwal said.

Additionally, Udyam registration, GST registration, and GST filing services will also be available across all these retail stores. These services are aimed at self-employed individuals, who often face challenges arising from inadequate documentation, insufficient financial records, and limited familiarity with digital channels.

About PaisabazaarPaisabazaar, a part of PB Fintech (listed since 2021), is India's largest marketplace for consumer credit and free credit score. Over the last 11 years, Paisabazaar has earned the trust of over 55 million consumers. Paisabazaar has built 65+ partnerships withBanks, NBFCs, and fintechs to offer a broad range of credit products. Paisabazaar is ISO (27001:2013) and PCI DSS certified organisation, with industry-best controls, to safeguard the best interest of consumers.

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)