BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], March 27: The Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI), a National Sports Promotion Organization (NSPO) recognized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, is partnering with KRAFTON India, with Invest India supporting as the knowledge partner, to host the inaugural landmark Esports Conclave 2025 on April 1 in New Delhi. This strategic gathering will unite senior government officials, policymakers, industry leaders, and top-tier esports professionals to shape the future of esports, drive investment opportunities, and foster international collaboration. As India cements its status as one of the fastest-growing esports markets, the conclave will serve as a pivotal moment in driving meaningful conversations, shaping key decisions, and accelerating the nation's rise as a global esports' powerhouse.

Also Read | US Shocker: Former Middle School Principal Allegedly Raped Student for 4 Years in Delaware, Arrested.

NODWIN Gaming, India's biggest esports company has also joined hands with PEFI, KRAFTON India and Invest India to bring the Esports Conclave 2025 to life.

With the theme of "Forging the Path to Global Leadership", the discussions will focus on strengthening India's roadmap for international tournaments, advancing the growth of the Indian game development ecosystem, and furthering the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision. It will also explore avenues for catalyzing investments, creating employment opportunities, and expanding esports infrastructure. Additionally, industry leaders will be unveiling an Esports framework recommendation to the government, outlining critical steps needed to further esports as a recognized industry, strengthen its regulatory framework, and position India as a global leader in competitive gaming.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana: Maharashtra Government Begins Large-Scale Verification of Beneficiaries, Thousands May Lose Benefits.

Given the rapid growth and acceptance of Esports in India, there is an urgent need for a greater and stronger regulatory framework to be put in place, one that will include recommendations from all stakeholders - government, policy makers and industry. This, inherently, is the primary reason behind the setting up of landmark conclave.

Dr. Piyush Jain, Secretary, PEFI, said, "The upcoming Esports Conclave 2025 will mark a historic milestone in establishing India as a global powerhouse in the world of esports. Esports has evolved into a dynamic and competitive sporting industry with immense potential of growth. This conclave will serve as a catalyst, bringing together industry leaders, gamers, and policymakers to shape the future of esports in India. It will facilitate crucial discussions on policy frameworks, infrastructure, and opportunities for Indian talent on the global stage. PEFI is dedicated to making India a frontrunner in this digital sports revolution and is fully prepared to embrace this new era of competitive gaming."

Speaking about the event, Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, KRAFTON India, said, "Esports is the future of competitive entertainment. With its official recognition in premier sporting events such as the Asian Games and the upcoming Olympic Esports Games 2027, Indian athletes now have the opportunity to compete on the world's biggest stages. At KRAFTON India, we are committed to fostering a structured, sustainable, and internationally competitive esports ecosystem that empowers players and drives industry growth. Esports Conclave 2025 is a defining moment in this journey, bringing together policymakers, industry pioneers, and esports professionals to shape a long-term vision for India's Esports industry."

Akshat Rathee, Co-founder & Managing Director, NODWIN Gaming, said, "With esports now finding a place in major international sporting events, India has a real shot at becoming a global contender. Esports Conclave 2025 is an important step in that direction - it's where the right conversations can happen between the industry, government, and other key players. Whether it's building grassroots programs, improving tournament ecosystems, or integrating esports into initiatives like Khelo India, this platform gives us a chance to align on what the future should look like. The goal is simple: create the structure and support needed for Indian esports talent to thrive on the world stage."

With the Indian gaming industry expected to reach $7.5 billion by FY28, growing at a CAGR of 20%, Esports is set to become a key driver of the country's digital economy. By bringing together the brightest minds in policy and industry, Esports Conclave 2025 will serve to cement a strategic vision for the future, marking a milestone moment for the industry.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)