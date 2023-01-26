New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI/PNN): On the occasion of National Girl Child Day Celebrations Labour India Public School, Kottayam, Kerala has announced a menstrual holiday for its Students taking into consideration the mental and physical difficulties faced by female students during menstruation. This is the first CBSE School in India to announce a menstrual holiday for its students. School is planning to launch a first-of-its-kind 'Puberty Lab' for adolescent students that include a menstrual clinic, puberty hygiene training, puberty counseling, sanitary pad making and sexual health awareness programs.

Early onset of period is seen in children who are too young to understand what is happening in their bodies and it affects their mental health. Students find it difficult to tell others about it and do not know how to navigate issues such as using sanitary pads. As far as attendance is concerned, what would a student learn if she is not well. No representation had been received from students or parents in this connection for granting a menstrual holiday.

Menstruation has been a 'hush-hush' topic in India since time immemorial. With changing times, the bubble of secrecy around the issue is gradually melting away. But still, a large section of our society does not have access to proper menstrual hygiene because it is still a taboo for many. In a pioneering decision, the Kerala government said it would grant menstrual leave for female students studying in all state universities coming under the Department of Higher Education.

