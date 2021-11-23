Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): iLeaf Grand Banquets, Vashi celebrated their first ever Food Festival at their picturesque venue with well-known personalities and locals enjoyed the festival with great charm.

iLeaf Grand Banquets with this festival introduced their internal 'Purple Platte Caterers' which made the occasion pleasurable.

Also Read | What Is Christmas Parade? Here Is Everything To Know About the Santa Claus Parade!.

Present at the occasion to unveil the logo and lighted up the Food Festival were Ganesh Naik, MLA, Airoli; Sandeep Naik, First MLA Airoli along with Pratiesh Ambekar (Managing Director - iLeaf Banquets ), Abhishek Kadam (Director- iLeaf Banquets) and many more.

iLeaf Grand Banquets surprised the visitors with their lavish and unique spread and with tremendous and versatile varieties of food at the festival. There were more than mouth-watering 300 items which were delicacies, there were over 20 juices and 22 starters. There were even International cuisines which includes Italian, Asian, Mexican, Lebanese, Thai, Oriental, Chinese as well authentic Indian Cuisines like Marwadi, Gujarati, authentic Maharashtrian cuisines as well.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 'Dead' Man Now Slips Into Coma, Family Hopeful.

Even there were various options in sweets, desserts and ice-creams as they had 26 types of sweets, 24 types of desserts and ice-creams which brought charm in a very unique way.

Many foodies enjoyed this festival which had a grand banquet to accommodate about 100 to 1500 guests at a time and is spread across 22,000 square feet (built-up) with magnificent height of 21 ft, offers finest amenities with a palatial feel that revitalizes the richness of the event.

At the launch of the Purple Platte Caterers Logo, Ganesh Naik, MLA Airoli, said, "I would like to congratulate Pratiesh and Abhishek for creating such lavish and beautifully adorned banquets in Navi-Mumbai. I would like to take this opportunity to appreciate both these young entrepreneurs for their hard work and dedication to further the brand, especially during these difficult times. I am glad to be part of this momentous occasion and I would like to wish the entire team at iLeaf Grand Banquets a bright and prosperous future with many more milestones ahead."

At the inaugural iLeaf Grand Food Festival, Pratiesh Ambekar, Managing Director, said "iLeaf Banquets, is a chain of premium banquet services after serving successful banqueting experience with iLeaf Ritz Banquets, R mall, Thane, and then launched iLeaf Grand Banquets in Vashi early this year. We are not stopping with just one festival; we will be celebrating many more festivals in upcoming days. After experiencing such a wonderful atmosphere and getting fantastic feedback about the venue and food we are simply touched and will come out with something big for families."

On the occasion, Abhishek Kadam, Director, said "We at iLeaf are very pleased to arrange such a festival which brings people together and the visitors get the chance to view a beautiful banquet with the luxurious food. Our aim is to keep clients happy and satisfied with their needs when they visit our venue and we think our experience will work for us. Located in the heart of Navi Mumbai and well connected to important parts of Mumbai, it provides a signature setting for any kind of event to create an unforgettable experience."

All the Covid security protocols under government guidelines were followed during the food festival event at iLeaf Grand Banquets, Vashi.

For More Details

Log on www.ileafbanquets.com

Facebook

iLeaf Ritz - https://bit.ly/3D8CGHE

iLeaf Grand - https://bit.ly/3n2HMje

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)