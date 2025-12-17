PNN

New Delhi [India], December 17: PixAI Technologies LLP, an India-based artificial intelligence technology company, has announced a strategic investment and advisory partnership with Orbit Capital Inc. (https://orbitcapital.net), a global investment and advisory firm led by entrepreneur and investor Jason Butcher.

The partnership establishes a long-term collaboration focused on strategic guidance, governance, and international market readiness. It also includes a planned strategic investment, subject to customary regulatory approvals and completion of applicable compliance processes.

The alliance comes as PixAI Technologies advances the international rollout of its applied and creative AI platforms, developed in India and designed for global adoption.

Flagship Platform and Product Focus

PixAI Technologies' portfolio includes FreePixel (https://freepixel.com), an AI-powered creative microstock and design platform built in India under the Make in India initiative. The platform enables creators, startups, agencies, and enterprises to access AI-driven content creation, discovery, and monetisation tools.

In parallel, PixAI Technologies is developing additional AI platforms and infrastructure, including vertical-focused solutions and white-label AI capabilities for enterprises and digital platforms. This multi-vertical approach positions the company as an AI platform and infrastructure business rather than a single-product venture.

PixAI Technologies and Cogniate Collaborate on AI-Powered Education and Learning Platforms

PixAI Technologies is also engaged in a strategic venture with Cogniate.AI, an AI-powered course creation platform focused on accelerating digital education and enterprise learning through artificial intelligence.

Leadership and Strategic Support

PixAI Technologies is led by a team with deep experience across technology, product development, and global go-to-market execution. The leadership includes Abdul Qabiz, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, a former Adobe engineer with more than 27 years of experience in software architecture, platform engineering, and AI systems, and Mohammad Abid, Chief Marketing Officer, who brings over two decades of experience in brand building and international market strategy.

Orbit Capital will advise PixAI Technologies on strategic planning, governance, and international market expansion as the company enters its next phase of growth.

"This partnership reflects a shared focus on building scalable AI platforms with global relevance," said Abdul Qaiyoom, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PixAI Technologies LLP. "Orbit Capital brings international perspective and strategic depth as we scale our platforms responsibly beyond India."

Orbit Capital's Involvement

Orbit Capital Inc is led by Jason Butcher, a global entrepreneur, investor, and advisor with more than three decades of experience across fintech, digital payments, technology platforms, and emerging innovation ecosystems. Based in the Cayman Islands, Butcher has advised and invested in companies across multiple regions, supporting leadership teams through scale, governance, and cross-border expansion.

"PixAI Technologies has developed a clear multi-vertical strategy and a strong technical foundation," said Jason Butcher, Founder of Orbit Capital Inc. "We see meaningful potential in supporting the company as it builds AI platforms designed for international adoption."

About PixAI Technologies LLP

PixAI Technologies LLP is an India-based artificial intelligence technology company building multi-vertical AI platforms across creative intelligence, applied AI solutions, and enterprise AI infrastructure. The company focuses on enabling creators, startups, and enterprises to scale through intelligent automation and AI-driven digital solutions.

About Orbit Capital Inc Orbit Capital Inc. is a global investment and advisory firm led by entrepreneur and investor Jason Butcher. The firm supports high-growth technology companies through strategic advisory, governance support, and access to international networks.

Media enquiries:Media Kit: https://pixelaitech.com/press-and-media/

