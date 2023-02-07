New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): The number of beneficiaries under Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) has increased from 3.16 crore in early 2019 to 10.45 crore in mid-2022, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar informed Parliament on Tuesday.

This is about a 230 per cent rise in the number of beneficiaries.

PM Kisan scheme is a central sector scheme to supplement the financial needs of land-holding farmers. A financial benefit of a total of Rs 6,000 per year is transferred into the bank accounts of farmer families through direct benefit transfer.

This ambitious scheme, which was launched in February 2019 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is one of the largest DBT schemes in the world.

The scheme has been able to reach out to crores of farmers, with no middlemen involved in between.

To increase the number of beneficiaries receiving payments under the scheme, Common Service Centres have been authorized to assist the farmers in registration and updation of their data.

Besides, state governments have appointed nodal officers for the scheme at Block, District and State Levels. (ANI)

