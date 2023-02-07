India secured their first title in women's cricket after defeating England in the final of the inaugural ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup. After the U19s, it will be the senior team, which will feature in the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Last edition's runners-up, Indian women's team will be hoping to finally lift the elusive championship. In their first match at the group stage, they will face arch-rivals Pakistan. Team India ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Squad and Match List: Get IND-W Cricket Team Schedule in IST and Player Names for Mega TwentyT20 Tournament.

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 is the eighth edition of the tournament. South Africa will be hosting this from February 10-26, 2023. Ten teams have already qualified for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The groupings and schedule are also out. In Group A, defending champions Australia have been drawn with Bangladesh, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, in Group B, the last edition's runners-up India will face England, Ireland, West Indies and arch-rivals Pakistan. After a single-leg group stage, the top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinal. The winners of the semifinal will then face each other in the final for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

When is India vs Pakistan in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023?

Harmanpreet Kaur led India will kick start their journey in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, February 12, 2023. The game will take place at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town from 3:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). India will be hoping to make a good start to their campaign and register yet another victory against the Pakistani team. So far both teams have faced each other 6 times in the World Cup. India are clearly the dominant side between these two with 4 victories. Meanwhile, Pakistan have defeated India twice. The Indian team will be now aiming to keep their positive record against the arch-rivals. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get T20 Tournament Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

For the first time in the history of the tournament, South Africa will be hosting the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Five-time champions Australia will be hoping to defend the championship. While Indian team will be looking for their first-ever title in the upcoming edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

