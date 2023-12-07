India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], December 7: Since our establishment in 1997, Polymed has undergone a remarkable transformation, evolving from a niche manufacturer to a comprehensive solution provider in the field of medical devices. Over the past two decades, our journey has been characterized by continuous innovation, an unwavering commitment to quality, and an expansion of our offerings to meet the dynamic needs of healthcare professionals and institutions, said Mr Himanshu Baid, Managing Director, Poly Medicure Ltd.

Adapting to the evolving healthcare landscape, we have navigated technological advancements and industry demands. Today, we proudly stand as a one-stop solution provider, offering a diverse portfolio of cutting-edge medical devices and integrated solutions to meet the ever-expanding requirements of modern healthcare ecosystems.

As we evolve and grow as a company, we believe that our visual identity should also evolve to better represent who we are and where we are headed. The new logo is a visual representation of our commitment to advancing healthcare through innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.

Polymed, a listed company in both NSE & BSE, has established a distinctive and remarkable position in the healthcare industry by prioritizing a patient-centred approach. With a substantial emphasis on R&D, we have been granted over 370+ patents across an extensive product portfolio, covering vascular access, renal care, transfusion, and diagnostics. Furthermore, Polymed is poised to enter the fields of critical care and cardiology.

Through unwavering commitment to innovation, Polymed has effectively addressed key therapeutic domains, including infusion therapy, dialysis, respiratory care, cardiology, oncology, urology, gastroenterology, critical care, blood collection and management, anaesthesia, surgery, and wound drainage.

Today, the company stands as an exemplar in the medical devices industry, holding the distinction of being India's largest exporter of consumable medical devices for an impressive 10 consecutive years. Our products reach over 125+ countries, solidifying our well-deserved reputation as a foremost player in the medical device sector.

The Company's industry dominance is reinforced by an extensive manufacturing infrastructure, boasting 12 state-of-the-art facilities spread across the globe. These cutting-edge plants collectively produce over 1 billion medical devices annually, meticulously designed to meet the most stringent global standards of quality and safety.

Company recognizes the pivotal role healthcare providers play in delivering quality care. We actively engage with them in collaborative efforts to run clinical training programs which are designed to empower healthcare professionals to effectively use Polymed's innovative medical devices. By nurturing their expertise, we ensure that our products are utilized to its fullest potential, ultimately benefiting patient care.

At the heart of every healthcare innovation are the clinical specialists. By engaging with them and incorporating their feedback into the development and refinement of medical devices, Polymed ensures that its products align with real-world needs and preferences. Patient-focused approach enhances the overall healthcare experience and contributes to better health outcomes.

Along with winning the award for the largest Indian consumable medical device exporter from India by PLEXCONCIL (Plastic Export Promotion Council) for the last ten years, the company was also the recipient of many other prestigious honours including "India Medical Device Leader of the Year 2022" award by the Department of Pharmaceuticals Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers - Government of India and one of the top "25 Innovative Companies" by CII in 2019. We have also been featured in the highly coveted Forbes Asia magazine.

