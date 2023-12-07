Winter Solstice 2023 will be celebrated on December 22. This annual observance is an important geographical instance where either of Earth's poles reaches its maximum tilt away from the Sun. Winter Solstice is said to be the shortest day of the year. It is interesting to note that Winter Solstice 2023 will be celebrated on December 22 only for one half of the world - the Northern Hemisphere. For the Southern Hemisphere, this phenomenon occurs in June. As we prepare to celebrate Winter Solstice 2023 for the Northern Hemisphere, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Winter Solstice, the significance of this observance and more. 7 Superstitions About the Winter Solstice You May Not Have Known!

When is the Winter Solstice 2023?

Winter Solstice 2023 will be marked on December 22. This annual observance has been a significant time of year in many cultures and has been marked by festivals and rituals. It marked the symbolic death and rebirth of the Sun; the gradual waning of daylight hours is reversed and begins to grow again.

Significance of Winter Solstice

Winter Solstice marks the shortest day of the year and is an important shift in the Earth’s journey around the sun. It is crucial in marking the changes in weather and is one of the coldest, darkest days for the hemisphere experiencing the winter solstice.

The celebration of Winter Solstice also brings with it several festivals and observances across the world. In India, Makar Sankranti is a festival celebrated around the movement of the Sun God. Celebrated in January, Makar Sankranti or Maghi marks the first day of the Sun's transit into Makara (Capricorn), marking the end of the month with the winter solstice and the start of longer days. Dongzhi Festival Date and Significance: Know the History of the Traditional Festival of China Celebrating Winter’s Arrival.

The Winter Solstice in the Northern Hemisphere usually also helps people get into the festive holiday spirit, as we focus on last-minute prep for Christmas and the holiday season.

