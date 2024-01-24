NewsVoir

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 24: Mangal Bhawan announced today the commencement of Ram Daak Sewa, an initiative to connect pilgrims from all over India to connect with Ayodhya Dham through a postcard with Ram Naam.

An address form was made available online to the general public to share their postal address to receive a date-stamped postcard on the auspicious day of Shri Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha in Ayodhya Dham.

On this occasion, Vivek Daksh, Post Master General, HQ Region Lucknow, Department of Post, Govt. of India commented, "Postal service forms an integral part of creating & keeping memories of historical dates and events for times to come. I am pleased to see this sewa initiative celebrating rich Indian history and strengthening spiritual traditions."

Punit Modhgil, Founder, MangalBhawan.org commented, "We received an enthusiastic response to our call for this special Ram Daak Sewa on the historic day of Shri Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha in Ayodhya. Our initial target of 1008 postcards were met in less than 24 hours."

"Interesting to note the special interest by young Indians to participate & receiving special blessings through India Post." "We appreciate & Thank India Post, especially the Ayodhya team in supporting this public private initiative."

More details can be found on mangalbhawan.org.

