The highly-anticipated India vs England Test series gets underway on January 25 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Much has already been talked about this series with many pitting it as a test for 'Bazball', a term made which has popularly been used to describe England cricket's aggressive approach in Test cricket under head coach Brendon McCullum. England as a matter of fact, have revolutionised Test cricket in a way that has drawn more crowds to the longest format of the sport and all of that would be up for a stern examination against Indian spinners on turning tracks. Beating India in India is never an easy task--there's a reason why no team has gotten the better of India in a Test series in India since 2012. Interestingly, the last team to do was England in 2012 when the side led by Sir Alastair Cook won the four-match series 2-1. India vs England 2024 Schedule: Get IND vs ENG Test Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST, Squads and Venue Details.

Both teams have come a long way since then and it would be interesting to see how they fare against each other on tracks that offer significant support to spin bowlers as time passes in the match. For India, it would be a serious where they would like to prove a point. Rohit Sharma and his team heroically drew the Test series in South Africa and would be out, looking for some crucial World Test Championship points against England. The Men in Blue are firm favourites to win, given the quality of spin bowlers in their ranks but England can never be taken lightly. A blockbuster series awaits fans in India with the opening act of the same being held in Hyderabad from January 25.

India would have a big hole to fill in the middle-order with Virat Kohli not being around for the first two Tests. Rajat Patidar has reportedly been picked in the Indian team and it is a bit unlikely that he will make it to the playing XI straight away. Shreyas Iyer might bat at number four in Kohli's place and KS Bharat is likely to slot in as the wicketkeeper-batter. This is after head coach Rahul Dravid confirmed that KL would not play as a specialist wicketkeeper-batter. India might go in with Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Ashwin and Axar Patel as the three spinners, although there might be a temptation of playing a fourth in Kuldeep Yadav. England on their part, have announced their playing XI which expectedly features a spin-heavy attack. Uncapped England Spinner Shoaib Bashir Ruled Out of IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024 As He Flies Back to UK To Resolve Visa Issues.

India vs England Head-to-Head in Test Cricket

The two teams have faced each other for a total of 131 times in Test cricket. Out of these, England have an advantage with 50 wins as compared to India's 31. A total of 50 matches have ended in draws.

India vs England 1st Test 2024 Key Players

Rohit Sharma Ravichandran Ashwin Ravindra Jadeja Ben Stokes Joe Root

India vs England 1st Test 2024 Venue and Match Timing

The India vs England 1st Test 2024 will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, starting on January 25. The IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024 is set to begin at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs England 1st Test 2024 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the India vs England 2024 Test series. Fans can watch the India vs England 1st Test 2024 live telecast on the Sports 18 1 and Sports 18 1 HD TV channels. Fans can also watch the India vs England 1st Test 2024 free live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website. On Which Channel India vs England 2024 Will be Telecast Live? How To Watch IND vs ENG Test Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024 Likely Playing XI

India's Likely XI vs England: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

England Playing XI vs India (confirmed): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Jack Leach

