Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 26: Pramerica Life Insurance, one of India's fastest growing life insurers, has reported a robust 99.18% individual claims paid ratio for FY24-25, reinforcing its commitment to prompt and empathetic service at life's most critical moments. This milestone builds on a consistently upward trend in claims performance over the past three years - 98% in FY22, 99% in FY23, 99.06% in FY24, and now 99.18% in FY25 - reflecting the company's focus on customer-first delivery.

During the financial year, the company settled 722 individual death claims, paying out ₹34 crore towards death benefits. Maintaining an average turnaround time of just 3 days (72 hours) from the receipt of final documents, Pramerica Life has demonstrated that operational excellence and human empathy can go hand in hand.

Speaking on this, Pankaj Gupta, MD and CEO, Pramerica Life Insurance said, "At Pramerica Life Insurance, our growth journey has always been anchored in delivering meaningful value to our customers - and nothing defines that more than a claim settled with care and speed. Our 99.18% claims paid ratio is not just a performance metric, it's a reflection of the trust we've earned and our commitment to stand by families in their most difficult moments. As we scale and grow, this commitment to compassion, integrity and service excellence remains at the heart of our brand purpose."

This performance is supported by a range of customer-focused initiatives aimed at making the claims experience smoother and more transparent:

- Dedicated Claims Relationship Officers are assigned to each claim, ensuring handholding through the process.

- A centralised Claims Helpdesk via phone and email handles queries from both claimants and distributors.

-Tele-investigations have been introduced to speed up verification and reduce delays.

- Use of digital tools like QR code scanning, online checks, and integrations with CIBIL and IIB enhances the accuracy and speed of processing.

- All payouts are made via direct bank transfer, ensuring timely and secure disbursement.

In times of crisis - including natural calamities, terrorist incidents, or pandemics - Pramerica Life takes proactive measures by identifying affected policyholders and settling claims on priority. Special Claim Help Desks are activated in such scenarios and details are disseminated via press notes, the company website, and social media for easy access.

Further reinforcing commitment, the company has 'Pratigya Kavach', a dedicated initiative for defence personnel to ensure claim settlement within 3 days, offering additional assurance and peace of mind to the segment and their families.

With this strong performance and a growing suite of customer-centric initiatives, Pramerica Life Insurance continues to strengthen its position as a trusted life insurance partner, one that delivers on its promises and supports families when they need it most.

