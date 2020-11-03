New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI/Media Dekho): Rupesh D. Gohil, who is an Indian TV and Film Producer and Director is all set for the grand launch of his new venture RDG Tube, a video streaming app which is available on Android and iOS.

It offers hours of premium, exclusive and original content consisting of epic series like Gul Sanobar, a mega fantasy serial which was telecasted in various countries like Bangladesh, Indonesia, Bahrain, Brunei, U.K., and U.S and serials like Miss India starring celebrities like Shilpa Shinde, Pakhi Hegde, cricketer Vinod Kambli, Dalip Tahil, Ronit Roy, and many more.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kausik Tweets ‘Know Your Truth, Nothing Else Matters’ After Eviction From Salman Khan’s Show.

Apart from these, RDG Tube has many more content like crime series, horror series, and comedy movie Bhai Bole to Sahi starring Saleem Pheku, a Hyderabadi celebrity.

"Many TV consumers and theatre audiences are gradually shifting from normal broadcasting and theatres to OTT. With this transition seemingly inevitable, most media companies are openly embracing the change. The exact importance of OTT is rooted in its increasing growth in mainstream media consumption by online media streaming services. And with the trend pointing upwards, most media companies are compelled to join the wave. As more and more media companies are gearing towards Over the Top video services, It's only right for you or your company to jump on the bandwagon too," said Rupesh, while talking about the idea.

Also Read | How to Watch SRH vs MI IPL 2020 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Indian Premier League 13 Cricket Match Score Updates on TV.

"Just like any other businesses, OTT companies have their fair share of problems. The major challenge among OTT is competition. Apart from the big names, smaller companies are also making significant strides in terms of OTT streaming services and I am happy that we have received a decent response and we will soon achieve our target of 1 lakh subscription," he said, while talking further on the plan of action.

"We are focussing on some great quality content which has a global appeal like some costume drama series as OTT industry has amassed global popularity in recent years. Ertugul Gazi is a big example," he added.

Earlier, Rupesh D. Gohil had done production of many feature films down south under his banner RDG Production Pvt. Ltd. among which socio fantasy Telugu movie titled Brahma Lokam to Yama Lokam via BhooLokam, which starred many Telugu superstars like Rajendra Prasad, Shivaji, etc. to name a few.

Followed by next Telugu blockbuster Choopistha Mava that featured Avika Gor (of Balika Vadhu fame) as lead heroine in 2015. The film ran successfully for 6 weeks in theatres across Andhra Pradesh and was listed as the most successful movie after Bahubali in the trade circuit.

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.rdg.RDG_Tube

This story is provided by Media Dekho. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Media Dekho)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)