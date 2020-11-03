Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will play defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the final group stage match of IPL 2020. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match no 56 of Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 3, 2020 (Tuesday). Mumbai have already advanced to the playoffs and will play Delhi Capitals in the qualifier 1 while SRH need to win this game to make the playoffs. A win will help them finish third in the IPL 2020 points table while a defeat will knock David Warner’s men out of the tournament. Meanwhile, fans searching for where and how to watch the SRH vs MI match should scroll down for all information, including live telecast and live streaming online details on Hotstar. SRH vs MI, IPL 2020 Match 56 Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad Face Mumbai Indians in Last Ditch Effort to Qualify for Playoffs.

If Sunrisers Hyderabad win against Mumbai Indians they will finish third in the team standings and face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the eliminator. A defeat will, however, end their campaign in IPL 2020 and help Kolkata Knight Riders qualify for the IPL playoffs. Mumbai, on the other, have already secured their place in qualifier 1 against Delhi Capitals on November 5 (Thursday) and will look to rest some key players ahead of the important clash. SRH vs MI IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Time and Schedule in India

SRH vs MI match in IPL 2020 will take place on November 3 (Tuesday). The match no 55 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow the SRH vs MI, IPL 2020 live action on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League 2020 in India. Fans can live telecast the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 match on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi commentary while Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will be live telecasting it with English commentary. The match will also be live on Star Sports’ online media platform Disney+ Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the SRH vs MI game for its online fans in India.

