New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI/ATK): Rasayanam, India's leading supplier of health supplements and superfoods, has introduced Kashmiri Mongra Saffron Kesar.

Kashmiri Mongra Saffron is considered the best quality Kesar in the world. The benefits and medicinal properties of this highly-priced spice make it a valuable culinary ingredient worldwide. Modern research suggests that saffron can be used as an aphrodisiac, diaphoretic, carminative, and to bring on menstruation.

Furthermore, Mongra saffron contains antioxidant properties, may enhance the immune system, and can even help fight cancer. It is also advantageous to pregnant ladies.

Rasaynam has been producing products that help people achieve peak levels of health by providing the fastest and easiest approach to achieving their health objectives.

This Rasayanam Grade A1 (Highest grade) saffron was brought from Pampore, which holds the tradition of this magnificent spice.

According to the business statement, the newly released Kashmiri Mongra Saffron has been examined and certified as Grade 1 by internationally renowned labs following ISO 3632 criteria. Farmers plant it in the verdant fields of Pampore, India's saffron capital. It is handcrafted from just the stigma - mongra strands of the saffron flower, providing the highest quality for you.

The product is also completely natural, with no additives, artificial colors, or preservatives, according to the statement. They employ vacuum-sealed containers to keep the freshness and rich scent, thicker strands, and exceptional coloring power of 200+, making it the finest saffron available on the market.

