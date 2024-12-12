NewsVoir

Vagator (Goa) [India], December 12: RCB, a leading name in motorcycle aftermarket parts and accessories, made a significant impact at the 11th edition of India Bike Week (IBW) on December 6-7, 2024, in Vagator, Goa. The company showcased specially modified Yamaha Aerox models, equipped with RCB and UMA Racing products, enhancing both performance and safety to meet the demands of discerning riders.

Yamaha Aerox have been meticulously upgraded with a comprehensive range of RCB products across four main categories:

* Brakes: Enhanced braking force, improved feel and high-temperature durability.

* Suspension: Adjustable damping, rebound and preload settings for tailored riding experiences.

* Wheels: Lightweight forged aluminum wheels designed for strength and performance.

* Chassis Improvement Parts: Components engineered for superior handling and stability.

These modifications are a blend of new and existing products, all designed and engineered in-house to meet specific performance targets. RCB's products offer a comprehensive range compatible with motorcycles from various manufacturers. This versatility ensures accessibility for riders with diverse preferences and styles.

Leveraging partnerships with MotoGP racing teams, RCB incorporates advanced technologies into their products. The design process utilizes 3D scanning for precise measurements and simulations such as Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) and material fatigue analysis to ensure safety and performance under extreme conditions. Manufacturing processes employ high-quality materials like forged aluminum, finished with anodized coatings for durability and longevity. These technological advancements translate into tangible benefits for riders, offering enhanced performance and safety. For instance, adjustable suspensions allow riders to customize settings for high-speed stability or improved bump absorption, while superior braking systems provide confidence in various riding scenarios.

Jun Siong, Country Manager of RCB India and Jonathan RCB HQ Brand Manager, RCB, said, "At RCB, our commitment to innovation and performance drives us to continuously raise the bar for motorcycle enthusiasts. The high-performance Yamaha Aerox models unveiled at India Bike Week 2024 exemplify our dedication to engineering excellence, blending advanced technology with rider-centric design. Through partnerships with MotoGP and cutting-edge manufacturing processes, we are redefining the riding experience, ensuring unmatched safety, precision and versatility for bikers across the globe."

As a company founded by motorcycle enthusiasts, RCB aims to elevate the joy of riding by offering products that surpass standard specifications. The bikes exemplify how RCB parts can transform standard motorcycles into machines that deliver enhanced performance, comfort, adjustability and safety. RCB parts are available through dealers, with a well-established presence in Southeast Asia, China and India and a recently opened office in Italy, marking expansion into the European market. In India, RCB has partnered with local distributors and established a dedicated team to strengthen the brand's presence, reflecting a commitment to meeting the needs of Indian riders.

RCB, previously known as Racing Boy, specializes in high-quality motorcycle aftermarket parts and accessories. With a passion for enhancing the riding experience, RCB offers a diverse range of products designed to improve performance, safety and comfort for riders worldwide.

