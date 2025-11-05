SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 5: The HR Leadership Summit 2025, the pre-curtain event to SCMHRD's Annual Management Conclave Yashasvi 2025, brought together 150+ HR leaders at Symbiosis Hinjewadi Campus to explore how artificial intelligence is redefining the world of work. Organized by the Management Committee in collaboration with the Saksham Foundation, HR Infotech Association (HRIA) and NIPM Pune Chapter (PCC), the summit focused on the theme "Empowering Human Potential in the AI Era", moving seamlessly from strategic foresight to practical execution through a Fireside Chat and a Panel Discussion.

Opening with a compelling dialogue on "Leadership in the Age of AI: Balancing Technology, Talent, and Trust," industry leaders Mr. Sameer Dixit (Persistent Systems) and Mr. Suswar Ganu (BNY India) emphasized the evolving mindset required to thrive in an AI-augmented workplace. Suswar described Generative AI as a fundamentally probabilistic system that demands rigorous guardrails and a two-agent governance model inspired by Daniel Kahneman's Thinking, Fast and Slow to continuously challenge machine outputs. Sameer highlighted that the future belongs to leaders who embrace AI as a co-pilot, leveraging natural language as the new programming interface to "talk to data" and accelerate decision-making. Both leaders agreed that staying relevant requires adopting the Embracer mindset, strengthening human domain depth ("Purush") to guide AI's intent, and committing to constant learning and unlearning.

The momentum carried into the panel on "Building a Sustainable HR Ecosystem in the AI Era," where leaders reinforced a Human-in-the-Loop philosophy. Mr. Atulaya Goswami urged prioritizing ROMO (Risk of Missing Out) on structured AI adoption instead of giving in to impulsive FOMO. Dr. Amit Andre emphasized that AI paired with human ingenuity unlocks efficiency by removing non-value tasks. Dr. Vishwanath Joshi called culture the "Second CEO," asserting that AI is becoming a powerful listening engine that converts sentiment into actionable insight proving that feelings are data. Ms. Nandini Jadhav demonstrated AI's role in transforming payroll and operations to preserve the simple human joy of accurate salary credit, while Mr. Ashwin Jaisinghani highlighted AI-driven hiring models that evaluate capability, psychological stability, and long-term vision, insisting that technology should make work "more human, not less." Reverse mentoring, multi-generational collaboration, and ethical empathy emerged as essential values, while students were urged to cultivate irreplaceable skills like judgment, critical thinking, emotional intelligence, empathy, and ethics.

As part of his address at the HR Leadership Summit 2025, Mr. Baliram Mutagekar, CEO & Co-Founder of Saksham Bharat, announced two purpose-driven initiatives aimed at strengthening the talent ecosystem and fostering inclusive growth.

Saksham Rebuild - A dedicated support platform designed to assist professionals impacted by layoffs and organizational restructuring. The initiative focuses on helping individuals rebuild confidence, gain mentorship, enhance skills, and reconnect with career opportunities through a community of HR leaders and corporate partners.

Saksham Setu - A strategic bridge connecting industry and academia, created to nurture industry-ready talent. Through live projects, faculty development programs, guest lectures, and corporate collaborations, Saksham Setu aims to align academic learning with real-world business needs, driving employability and innovation.

Together, these initiatives reflect Saksham Bharat's mission to empower human potential and build a stronger, future-ready workforce in the AI era.

The summit closed with a clear call to action: the future of work is not a contest between humans and machines, it is a collaborative frontier where AI amplifies human creativity, accelerates trust-driven leadership, and unlocks a new era of human potential.

Dr. Netra Neelam, Director SCMHRD views this HR Summit as yet another opportunity to build industry-academia collaboration and continue this association with Saksham Bharat, HR Infotech Association (HRIA) and NIPM Pune Chapter (PCC) to strengthen the Human AI nexus.

