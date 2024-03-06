New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): Reliance Jio is celebrating the 53rd National Safety Week at its RHO Gurugram to enhance awareness about safety among employees, vendors, field teams and the general public for the prevention of any accident or injury.

The National Safety Week celebrations will continue till March 11.

Also Read | ISPL Rules and Regulations: Know About Indian Street Premier League T10 Cricket Tournament Format.

This year's theme, "Safety Leadership for ESG Excellence," focuses on the vital role of leadership in promoting a safety culture within organizations.

It stresses on the connection between environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors and safety practices.

Also Read | Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Round of 16 Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Flag hoisting, administration of safety pledges, pinning of safety badges on employees, display of safety banners, holding of seminars on safety, drawing competitions, mock drills and training programmes are being held across Delhi NCR.

Other than this road shows, quiz and elocution competitions, plays on safety, and drawing competitions are other activities that will be held in the state.

At Jio, safety guidelines are being followed rigorously for promoting and enhancing safety culture to prevent any accidents/injuries. This will also help Jio in achieving its objective of zero accident/injury. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)