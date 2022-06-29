Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): Creative automation platform Rocketium launches a product integration with customer engagement platform MoEngage to enable brands to deliver personalized visuals in campaigns on owned channels - push, email, app, website.

"Visual campaigns have the highest engagement but working with them at scale is a big challenge for today's teams. With Rocketium's integration, MoEngage customers can use dynamic images, GIFs, and videos that are personalized for millions of users. Our partnership will make owned channels a key driver of growth," said Satej Sirur, CEO of Rocketium.

The rising costs of paid channels are making brands shift their focus to owned channels such as push, email, app, and website. Text content in these campaigns is not compelling, especially when users receive 40+ messages daily. Rich visual content helps brands stand out and increase open rates by 56 per cent. However, only 19 per cent of brands use visuals in their campaigns because of the immense manual effort of creating relevant visuals and campaigns for each segment.

"Most brands miss out on the power of rich media in their campaigns because of the complexity of creating visuals that speak to each segment. Rocketium solves this challenge for our customers with its creative automation solution," said Raviteja Dodda, CEO of MoEngage.

This integration helps brands use dynamic rich media in email, push, web, app campaigns to:-

increase engagement by 62 per cent

achieve 57 per cent better conversions

increase retention by 5x

Rocketium's creative automation empowers marketing and design teams with creative production, delivery, and analytics. Rocketium works with enterprises like Amazon, Infosys, and Roche, and high-growth startups like bigbasket, Flipkart, and Purplle to fuel their growth initiatives across marketing channels. Rocketium customers achieve 17X faster time to market with 3x more hyper-targeted campaigns.

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform built for customer-obsessed marketers and product owners. MoEngage enables hyper-personalization at scale across multiple channels like mobile push, email, in-app, web push, on-site massages, and SMS.

