New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI/PNN): ROKiT, a global conglomerate of cutting-edge products, technologies, drinks and services, has partnered with Tamil Nadu's KPK for an initial investment of 500cr to launch innovative products and manufacturing in India. This exciting new joint venture will focus initially on delivering Consumer Electronics, Gaming, and Mental Health services.

The first product to be launched will be the ROKiT Eye-Q Smart Glasses designed to enhance audio through the eye-wear itself, followed by ROKiT WAGR, a skill-based real money gaming platform and, shortly after that, DISKUSS, a mental therapy app will launch.

In addition to these products, ROKiT has ambitious plans to launch mobile phones, e-bikes, and more innovative consumer electronics in India over the next six months. This move is set to make ROKiT a major player in the Indian market. Manufacturing of these products and services will be completed in India, allowing ROKiT to export them globally.

Commenting, ROKiT's Co-founder Jonathan Kendrick said "We're thrilled to partner with KPK and expand our operations in India. This is an important milestone for us and we're confident that our partnership will create new opportunities for growth and innovation in the Indian market."

KPK's CEO S. Pranesh added "We're excited to partner with ROKiT and bring their cutting-edge products to the Indian market. We believe that our combined expertise and resources will allow us to offer our customers the best possible products and services. This partnership is a great opportunity for us to work with a global leader in the technology sector, and we look forward to exploring new ways to innovate and grow together." The partnership between ROKiT and KPK will play an important role in creating job opportunities and fueling economic growth in India.

On behalf of the joint venture India, Ravishankar Sokkar, & Anuj Birla of Rokit India said "We are excited to bring innovative products to the Indian market through this partnership with KPK. This initial investment is a testament to our commitment to India and we look forward to creating new job opportunities and driving economic growth in the country."

ROKiT, co-founded by Jonathan Kendrick and John Paul DeJoria, is a global conglomerate headquartered in Los Angeles, USA and has offices in the U.K., China, Albania, Bahamas, and more. The company is known for its innovative products and huge marketing capacity through sports sponsorships. www.rokit.com

KPK is a leading trade and retail company based in Tamilnadu, India. The company is involved in the wholesale and retail of fabrics, yarn, ready-made garments, textiles, mobile phones, metals, and bullion.

The company's CEO, S.Pranesh, is a forward-thinking person and has diversified the business into the Telecommunications field and the Hospitality sector. www.kpk.co.in

