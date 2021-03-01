London [UK], March 1 (ANI): British aircraft engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce has successfully completed the taxiing of its 'Spirit of Innovation' aircraft, the latest milestone on its journey to becoming the world's fastest all-electric plane.

For the first time, the plane powered along a runway propelled by its 500hp (400kw) electric powertrain and the latest energy storage technology developed to set world speed records and enable a new generation of urban air mobility concepts.

The taxiing of the plane is a critical test of the integration of aircraft's propulsion system, ahead of actual flight-testing.

The first flight is planned for the spring and when at full power the combination of electrical powertrain and advanced battery system will power the aircraft to more than 300 miles per our, setting a new world speed record for electric flight.

Minister for Business Paul Scully said the taxiing of Rolls-Royce's 'Spirit of Innovation' forms part of an exciting new chapter in aviation.

"Set to be the world's fastest electric plane, this pioneering aircraft highlights the value of close collaboration between industry and government," he said.

"The UK is committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Through government grants for research and development, we are championing innovation in the aerospace sector to meet this ambitious target as we build back greener from the pandemic," said Scully.

Rolls-Royce has customers in more than 150 countries, comprising more than 400 airlines and leasing customers, 160 armed forces, 70 navies and more than 5,000 power and nuclear customers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)