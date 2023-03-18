Rose Merc Ltd and Nutraas Supplements Pvt Ltd collaborate to offer dope-free certified products in India on its E Commerce platform

New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI/NewsReach): Rose Merc Ltd (RML) signs E commerce Service Provider agreement with Nutraas Supplements Pvt Ltd, to make their high-end Nutraas dope free certified products available across India through RML's E commerce platform. This collaborative agreement will enable the company to sell Nutra Supplements range of high-quality Nutraceutical products, specially formulated for various target groups, including sports persons, growing children, adolescent girls, expectant and nursing mothers, and individuals over the age of 40 years.

Nutra Supplements products are currently being used by sport institutions, army institutes, fitness gyms, health clubs, tribal children, schools, and celebrated and accomplished National and International athletes. This agreement marks an exciting development for Rose Merc Ltd in the field of nutraceuticals B2C business, and the company looks forward to a successful partnership with Nutra Supplements Pvt Ltd.

Commenting on the signing of the agreement, Kirti Savla, Managing Director of Rose Merc Ltd said, "We are thrilled to enter into the nutraceutical products business along with Nutraas Supplements Pvt Ltd as a partner. This agreement presents an exciting opportunity for Rose Merc Ltd to enter a new sector and provide our customers with access to high-quality, specialized nutraceutical products. We believe that this partnership will be beneficial for both companies and will contribute significantly to our growth."

Rose Merc Ltd is a dynamic company which is present as an e-commerce website, the company is now primarily into the trade of naturally occurring precious elements such as gem stones, gold, silver, rudhraksha, and more.

Recognising the rise in need for guidance to achieve mindfulness, self-awareness and an overall good mental health, we developed an e-commerce platform where our primary trade of precious elements are incorporated into a range of products and services often used in Vedic, Astrological and Occult Sciences that can aid in one's journey to finding their selves.

Rose Merc Limited continues to venture into projects that create a much-required positive impact in the environment, and thus in the way businesses and industries have traditionally been functioning. In line with our Mission and Vision, our team of experts and consultants constantly work to find ways to be a part of this growing change, and provide aid to the ideas of tomorrow that require assistance. please visit www.rosemercltd.com

Nutra Supplements was established in 2004 stemming from the vision and able leadership of Asmita Choudhari. Armed with a MSc. in Food Science and Nutrition along with specializing in Military Training Nutrition and Sports Performance Nutrition, the inception of the company was sparked by a personal experience to cater to the needs of her son's sports performance and growth. In 2004, the paucity of appropriately formulated health supplements lead to the innovation of products for various target groups, including sports persons, growing children, adolescent girls, expectant and nursing mothers, and individuals over the age of 40 years.

Various mandatory certifications for Sports Supplements and recognitions on National and Global platforms are required including:

* Certified by FSSAI, our sports supplements have been recognised as FSDU for sportspersons.

* Only Supplementation company in India to be certified as "DRUG FREE" by Banned Substance Control Group - USA. We have been listed by BSCG( www.bscg.org) as one of TOP 40 brands in the world as MOST TRUSTED BRAND for DRUG FREE Supplementation.

* Nutra Supplements is the only Indian brand, Certified by Banned Substance Control

* Group-USA-which was on official list of Certified Drug Free Supplements for Olympic-Tokyo 2020.

* Tried, tested and approved by Armed Force Sports Medicine Centre (AFSMC).

* We are a part of "Mission Olympic" of ARMY SPORTS INSTITUTE (ASI - PUNE) as a Nutritional Support by way of DRUG FREE Supplements, have developed specialised supplements under the guidance of Sports Medicine Specialist and Foreign coaches at ASI.

* Formulated Nutra HAN (High Altitude Nutrition) Energy Bar specially for high altitude which is palatable even at -50°C.

* Have formulated Protein supplements based on Age group. The special supplements are for sports kids aged from 5-8 years, 8-15 years and above 15 years.

* Have formulated Sports supplements specifically for Female Athletes.

* Have won the First "USITA Award for Healthcare" 2022.

