VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 31: SA Technologies today announced the launch of Honest AI, an AI platform designed to deliver production-ready, enterprise-grade automation in just four weeks, at a fraction of traditional costs. With many AI initiatives stalling due to complexity, delays, and cost overruns, Honest AI offers a faster, more reliable, and affordable path to intelligent automation for both the public and private sectors.

Also Read | PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks Mumbai Indians To Beat Punjab Kings in Indian Premier League Playoffs Clash.

Honest AI's modular AI agents integrate seamlessly with existing IT systems and security protocols, automating entire workflows end-to-end--without the need for human intervention, major system overhauls, or long pilots. Whether for businesses or government functions, Honest AI drives real, measurable outcomes.

"Our mission with Honest AI isn't just to develop technology -- it's to build trust," said Manoj Joshi, CEO of SA Technologies. "As an Indian-origin, Silicon Valley-based entrepreneur, I'm committed to empowering both public and private sectors in India to embrace seamless, reliable AI automation. We're launching Honest AI to enable municipal corporations, state governments, the central government, and private enterprises to move beyond hype and realize real, transformative impact."

Also Read | Bank Holidays in June 2025: Banks To Remain Closed for 12 Days Next Month; Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates.

Aditya Joshi, Chief AI Officer & COO of SA Technologies, added: "18-month AI rollouts, endless pilots, bloated costs -- we've seen it all. That's why we built Honest AI: AI solutions delivered in just 4 weeks, tailored to your workflows, with enterprise-grade security, at a fraction of the cost. No rip-and-replace, no downtime, no empty promises. Our agents work within your systems and guardrails, automating real functions end-to- end."

Key Highlights of Honest AI:

* 4-week deployment of fully integrated, production-ready AI agents.

* One-third the cost of traditional AI implementations.

* Seamless integration with existing systems and security protocols.

* End-to-end automation of business and government workflows.

* Scalable and secure, designed for both enterprises and public sector organizations.

"This isn't another 'AI transformation roadmap,'" Aditya Joshi emphasized. "This is intelligent automation--delivered with speed, precision, and honesty. Built to last. Built to work."

For enterprises and government organizations seeking rapid, reliable AI deployment that delivers real outcomes, Honest AI sets a new standard.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)