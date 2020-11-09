New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has introduced a 'shorter working period scheme' for helping employees attain a better work-life balance, a company statement said here on Monday.

The scheme, which became effective from November 1, can be availed by all regular employees upto mid-management levels.

Under the Scheme, employees upto E-7 grade can opt for various shorter working hours options like three days a week, working every alternate day, four hours every working day or half of the working days in a month with a variable pay structure without having any bearings on their facilities and benefits including HRA/accommodation, medical benefits and other perks, as per the scheme.

This scheme is aimed at facilitating employees for self-development, getting opportunities to enhance their knowledge and expertise while managing their working hours/time by making it flexible.

Commenting on the scheme, Anil Kumar Chaudhary, Chairman, SAIL said it will give an opportunity to those employees who want to invest their time in other pursuits and responsibilities, while still being employed.

"SAIL has always been reckoned as a pro-employee organization. The company always adopts strategies and introduces schemes for better employee engagement and motivation. This new scheme is a step towards this and it will give a larger canvas to several employees wanting to invest or devote time to other pursuits and responsibilities, while also being in employment," Chaudhary said. (ANI)

