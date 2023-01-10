New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): With the focus on clean mobility, the electric powertrain is adopted across major vehicle segment globally. In India, Light Electric Mobility has already gained big momentum based on local driving and usage patterns - and SEG Automotive India has quickly developed into a technology and market leader for this field. Now, with demand for high voltage solutions for various segments of higher load vehicles starting to gain traction in India, the global supplier is introducing its High Voltage (HV) series at Auto Expo 2023 - Components. This scalable e-machine platform will set standards in terms of smooth operation and efficiency, thus maximizing vehicle range.

Adaptable for a wide range of PC, LCV & CV applications, the HV series for the Indian market can provide solutions depending on the customer requirements as a standalone HV-machine, a full HV system solution, or individual HV components (relay, rotor and stator).

Market penetration of electric variants is already on the rise among different vehicle categories in India. For example, the electric two-wheeler segment has grown from 0.5% market penetration in 2020 to 4.5% at end of 2022 and could scale beyond 30% in the next 5 years. The electric three-wheeler (L5) segment had already reached a 6.8% penetration in the first two quarters of 2022 and can go beyond 40% over the next five years with consistency in policy and support incentives. Light commercial vehicles with 1.5 to 3.5 tons are the next big growth area, as they are used for last mile delivery across many segments. Their current electrification share is at ~1% and expected to reach double digits by 2025.

Ferdinando Sorrentino, Global CEO of SEG Automotive said, "We have been the motor for our industry for over a century now, powering over 300 million vehicles on the road today. Our key advantage is that we bundle immense e-machine and manufacturing competence and a global production network in an agile company. Now we are leveraging this unique combination of know-how and speed to help create the electrified future of mobility. In India - and for the global markets, where as much as 70% of cars will be hybrids or fully electric already in 2030.

Speaking about India, it makes me incredibly proud to see how quickly the team India has become a leader for light electric mobility. And this 'electrification made in India' is highly relevant not just for the local market; for example, 2 wheelers for the European market will also be powered by e-drives made in India."

Anil Kumar M R, President & Managing Director, SEG Automotive India said, "Like global markets, India is also fast-tracking the adoption of electric vehicles through FAME and PLI schemes by the government. It is estimated that India's electric vehicle market size will reach $152.2 Bn by 2030. SEG Automotive India has already built a strong presence in this fast-growing industry with light electric mobility solutions we developed in Bangalore in close collaboration with Germany - featuring both mid mount and hub mount solutions for electric two-wheeler and three-wheelers.

We will now launch a HV portfolio for the emerging market momentum in India under the mission of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. In this, we draw on our global technology and development competence to provide system solutions tailored to the local market. Our HV solutions will cover PC, LCV and CV segment with best-in-class efficiency and durability.

I am confident that we will expand our position as one of the market leaders for electrification in India, while contributing to the 'Make in India' movement with our robust, yet efficient HV range."

At the 16th edition of Auto Expo 2023 - Components show, happening from January 12, 2023, to January 15, 2023, SEG Automotive will display its innovative offerings for light electric vehicles, in addition to its HV product portfolio. SEG Automotive will be present in Hall No. 4GF Stall No 4.64.

SEG Automotive is closely linked to the history of the automobile. Emerged from the BOSCH Starter Motors & Generators division in January 2018, the company stands for more than a century of innovations in its product sector: from the invention of the starter motor and generator to Start/Stop and mild hybridization. SEG Automotive makes a significant contribution to climate protection by reducing emissions across powertrain technologies: Fueled by its passion for innovation, the global supplier is driving the transition towards more efficient combustion engines, 48V hybrids and electrification. Almost all automotive OEMs worldwide rely on SEG Automotive's global production network, which delivers high-performance, durable, and competitive products with uniform quality standards. This global strength has its foundation in a cross-cultural team of around 6,500 employees in 14 countries in the world's most important automotive markets.

