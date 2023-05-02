New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): Shish Industries Ltd is a multi-disciplinary corporation based in India that is known for its groundbreaking innovations and quality products like industrial and export packaging products, building insulations and ventilations products, geo-membrane products amongst others.

During the fourth quarter of FY 2022-23, the company reported consolidated income of Rs 18.72 crore and PAT of Rs 2.33 crore. For the twelve months period ended March 31, 2023, the company posted income of Rs 70.32 crore, EBITA of Rs 9.22 Crore, PAT of Rs 6.78 crore and diluted EPS of Rs 6.42. The company is driving its business operations in sync with its financial and growth aspirations, including investing in profitable and scalable businesses.

Commenting on the results, Satishkumar Maniya, Chairman and Managing Director, Shish Industries Limited said, "We are building our business strategically with a more granular approach. We are evolving as a company with all our learnings and experience in place. It has given the required impetus to catapult us into a certain planned expansion mode. Our FY 2022-23 results reflect the same. We are now looking towards a more sustainable growth with business plans laid down from a long term perspective."

The wholly owned subsidiary - Shish Polylam Private Limited has shown immense development in its very first year of incorporation by carrying out commercial business activities of lamination products.

Consolidated Key Performance Highlights:

Shish Industries Limited through intense research in its field, brings innovations & customization solutions to global customers, driven by strong development capabilities. Company has shown great development since its incorporation. Various innovative developments have always provided the Company an edge over other industries in its field. Founded in 2012, Shish Industries Ltd. has become a trusted manufacturer & exporter of plastic corrugated sheets, PP box, FIBC Bags, PP/PE woven fabric, tarpaulin, shipping packaging supplies. Company has its registered & corporate offices and various factories in Surat district, Gujarat.

For further information on Shish Industries Ltd., visit www.shishindustries.com

For further media queries, please contact:

Sonia Kulkarni | Hunk Golden and Media

9820184099 | sonia.kulkarni@hunkgolden.in

