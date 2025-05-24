PNN

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 24: Shuru App, one of India's fastest-growing hyperlocal platforms, has raised Series A funding to power its next phase of product and technology expansion. The round was led by Krafton, with participation from Omidyar Network India and Eximius Ventures.

The funding will fuel the launch of a new AI-powered trends engine designed to surface real-time, location-based insights from community conversations. With over 2 million users across more than 6.5 lakh locations, Shuru is now building deeper intelligence into how neighbourhoods across India connect, communicate and act.

"This fundraise allows us to double down on our core belief that real-time local conversations can drive real impact when supported by the right technology," said Mayank Bhangadia, CEO and Co-founder of Shuru App. "We are committed to building tools that make hyperlocal more intuitive, more intelligent and more action-ready."

"Every community has its own needs and challenges. We're building a platform that not only helps people voice those concerns, but also brings visibility to issues that often stay unheard at the local level," added Harsh Chhabra, Co-founder of Shuru App.

Shuru will also expand its product stack with new features around civic visibility, community-led reporting, local discovery and hyperlocal transactions, all delivered in a multilingual experience designed for scale.

About Shuru App

Shuru App is a multilingual, community-first platform that enables users to share updates, post listings, raise civic issues and stay connected to their neighbourhoods. Founded in Indore by Mayank Bhangadia, former CEO and co-founder of Roposo, and Harsh Chhabra, Shuru reflects the everyday rhythm of life across Indian cities and towns. Backed by Krafton, Omidyar Network India and Eximius Ventures, Shuru is building a smarter, more responsive digital layer for connected India.

For more info, pls visit: https://shuru.co.in/

