New Delhi [India], October 10: In the ever-evolving landscape of Indian industry, Shyam Global Technoventure Private Limited has carved a name for itself as a trusted and forward-looking enterprise. For more than seven years, the company has been a key partner in India's power sector, earning recognition as an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) for Mahindra Powerol, one of the most respected names in the genset industry.

Shyam Global - A Trusted Power Solutions Partner

Since its inception, Shyam Global has built its reputation on a strong foundation of innovation, dependability, and customer satisfaction. As an OEM of Mahindra Powerol gensets, the company has played a significant role in addressing India's growing energy Needs.

With more than 20,000 gensets sold across the country, Shyam Global has made a lasting impact in sectors ranging from manufacturing and healthcare to commercial and residential spaces. Its focus has never been just on selling machines, but on ensuring uninterrupted power, efficiency, and peace of mind for its clients.

Over the years, the company's association with Mahindra Powerol has only strengthened its position in the industry. Its emphasis on quality products, backed by robust service and support, has turned Shyam Global into a trusted partner for thousands of customers. This legacy of reliability and growth defines the company's success story.

IntelliPark - Pioneering the Future of Parking

Building on this strong foundation, Shyam Global is now diversifying into a domain that is rapidly becoming a necessity in modern urban life--smart parking solutions. Under the brand name IntelliPark, the company is offering a new-age approach to solve one of the most pressing challenges of growing cities: parking space management.

As India's urban centers expand, traffic congestion and the shortage of organized parking facilities are everyday realities. IntelliPark has been designed to address this gap with semi-automated and fully automated car parking systems that optimize available space,improve safety, and ensure smooth traffic flow.

Whether in residential complexes, commercial hubs, office buildings, or public facilities, IntelliPark aims to simplify the parking experience for end-users while delivering efficient management solutions for developers and administrators. Beyond convenience, IntelliPark also contributes to environmental sustainability by cutting down on vehicle idling time and reducing emissions that arise from drivers searching for parking spaces.

A Vision for Smarter Cities

For Shyam Global, IntelliPark represents more than just a new product--it embodies a vision for the future. The company is applying the same principles that made it a leader in power solutions--innovation, reliability, and customer focus--to redefine urban infrastructure.

Speaking on the company's diversification, Mr. Narendra Goyal, Director of Shyam Global Technoventures commented, "Our journey with Mahindra Powerol gensets has given us a strong platform of trust and technological expertise. With IntelliPark, we are channeling that experience into a solution that can transform how cities function. Parking should no longer be a stress point--it should be smart, seamless, and sustainable."

The Road Ahead

The launch of IntelliPark marks a bold new chapter for Shyam Global Technoventure. From its strong roots in the power industry, where it has successfully sold over 20,000 Mahindra Powerol gensets in just seven years, the company is now stepping confidently into the future of smart infrastructure.

By bridging its legacy of powering industries with its vision of empowering cities, Shyam Global is positioning itself not only as a supplier of solutions but as a driver of change. With IntelliPark, the company is setting the stage for smarter cities, better living, and a future where technology meets real-world challenges head-on.

For more info: parkinfo@shyamtechno.com

