New Delhi [India], February 3: In celebration of Republic Day, the Siri Fort Sports Complex hosted a thrilling cricket match, bringing together the spirited staff members in a friendly clash of the Secretary's XI versus the Manager's XI. The event, held at the complex grounds, proved to be a resounding success, fostering a sense of companionship and happiness among the participants and spectators alike.

The cricket match witnessed exceptional performances, with Amir Khan standing out as an outstanding all-rounder, showcasing his prowess both with the bat and ball. Yogesh's scintillating quarter-century added flair to the game, while Ravi's excellent seam bowling kept the excitement levels high throughout.

The icing on the cake came in the form of cash awards bestowed upon the players by the esteemed Rahul Mehta, adding a layer of appreciation for the participants' exemplary efforts. The gesture acknowledged individual brilliance and reinforced the sense of teamwork that made the event memorable.

Rahul Mehta expressed his satisfaction with the event, stating, "The Republic Day Cricket Match at Siri Fort Sports Complex exemplifies the spirit of unity and friendly competition among our dedicated staff. I am delighted to see such remarkable talent within our team, and the cash awards are a small token of appreciation for their efforts."

The success of this Republic Day celebration has set the stage for future entertaining events, as the Siri Fort Sports Complex looks forward to organizing more activities that strengthen the bonds of unity and sportsmanship among its staff.

